Mendocino County sheriff seeks suspect in multiple Ukiah, Elk burglaries, shooting

A burglary suspect who shot at Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies in Elk may be the same man wanted in connection with several Ukiah burglaries in February.

Sheriff’s investigators are searching for the suspect, whom deputies encountered Wednesday during a burglary in progress on Cameron Road, Sheriff’s Capt. Gregory Van Patten said in a news release.

The suspect, spotted outside the house, shot at deputies and they returned fire, but no one was injured. Several local law enforcement agencies responded to the “shots fired” radio call and assisted the Sheriff’s Office in a search of the area for several hours, Van Patten said.

Investigators believe the man is traveling by foot and consider him armed and dangerous, according to the release. They also suspect he is the same person shown in a color photograph taken in early February in connection with several vandalism and burglary incidents at cabins in the area of Pine Ridge Road and Low Gap Road in Ukiah.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the man in the photographs is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office by calling 911 or 707-463-4086.

