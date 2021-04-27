Subscribe

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office asks for help with suspect ID

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 27, 2021, 8:37AM
The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man suspected of involvement in a string of burglaries since the start of the year, the agency said.

The man was most recently observed in the area of Elk, California, and is believed to possibly be on the Mendocino Coast.

The subject is described as a white male adult, about 5'10" in height and 180 pounds, with a red beard, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a recent photo, he was last seen wearing dark clothing, a knit hat, and carrying a dark backpack. The sheriff’s office believes the man does not have a permanent residence and is traveling on foot.

Anyone with information on the present whereabouts of the man or information which may help officials identify him is asked to call the Sheriff's Office’s Fort Bragg Substation immediately at 707-961-2421 and request to speak to an on-duty coast deputy.

