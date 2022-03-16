Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office donates protective gear to Ukraine

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is donating 20 sets of surplus ballistic vests and helmets to Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of the country continues.

Mendocino County fire chiefs are working with EMTs to gather surplus trauma response supplies from their stockpiles, such as ice packs and bandages, to donate as well, according to Mendocino County Sheriff Matthew Kendall.

The California Office of Emergency Services and the California National Guard are coordinating with local law enforcement agencies in a statewide effort to provide an extra layer of protection to residents staying in Ukraine, as well as refugees fleeing into surrounding countries, according to a Facebook post by the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office.

All of the donated supplies will be picked up by the state and distributed to people in Ukraine in the next two weeks.

“I don’t believe in anything Putin’s doing,” Kendall said.

The vests, which are older and needed to be replaced anyway, “... can at least go save some lives over there,” he said.

The vests being donated are of various sizes, but even if they are too big, they can still effectively protect someone, according to Kendall.

The Lake County Board of Supervisors approved the request for equipment last week, with the motion passing unanimously.

Later this week, the state will be picking up what has been donated so far from the sheriff’s office. Donations from first responders will continue to be collected over the next few weeks.

Currently, donations from the public are not being accepted.