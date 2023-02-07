Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office: Ukiah man arrested, dies in custody

The man was pronounced dead at 6:32 a.m. Tuesday. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 7, 2023, 3:38PM
Updated 43 minutes ago

A Ukiah man was found dead early Tuesday in a Mendocino County jail cell hours after he'd been arrested, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The 64-year-old inmate was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, disposing waste in state water and parole violation.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, was also on parole for failing to register as a sex registrant, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was intoxicated at the time of his arrest and evaluated by medical staff before being placed into a sobering cell, officials said.

No other inmates were with him.

The man was unresponsive when jail staff checked on him around 6 a.m. and had no pulse, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the jail and the man was pronounced dead at 6:32 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

