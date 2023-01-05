Mendocino County sinkhole that swallowed car, stranded residents could grow in current storm

A sinkhole that chewed through a Mendocino County road Friday, stranding about 50 residents and guests for days, is anticipated to worsen with the ongoing heavy rain and flooding.

The sinkhole appeared on a private road, located off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits, that leads to Creekside Cabins, a campground and RV park. .

No injuries were reported, but the sinkhole swallowed a parked vehicle, which was later removed by Caltrans workers, Mendocino County Sheriff Matthew Kendall said.

He said he is unsure whether or not the sinkhole will grow, but there is no current danger to residents.

“My biggest fear living here has always been fire,” said Janet, a resident of Creekside Cabins. “Who knew water would be our downfall?”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the sinkhole still remains, though a temporary footbridge allows residents to travel to and from the campground by foot.

“They can park their cars and then have walking access to the campground,” Kendall said.

The owner of the private road is working with local contractors to get a more substantial temporary bridge or culvert set up, but Kendall said the owner has not provided an estimated date for when it would be finished.

Alternate temporary housing was offered to residents by Bekkie Emery, director of Mendocino County Department of Social Services, “but there were no takers,” Kendall said. Two of Emery’s staff members have been bringing supplies and checking in on the residents to ensure they have food, medications, or other necessary items.

“I have been told there is a walking bridge we are able to use to get to the highway through the neighboring property... I am disabled and unable to walk that far. If anyone here needed an ambulance, I have no idea how they would get here,” Janet said. “This is a worry of mine as my husband is oxygen dependent.”

Emery said multiple other residents have raised concerns about oxygen dependency and potential power outages, but she said they should be OK.

“I talked with owner of the campgrounds who said the manager has a generator, so if they need to replenish their oxygen tanks, they can use the generator to run oxygen converters,” Emery said.

On Monday, Janet was contacted by Danilla Sands, founder of United Disaster Relief of Northern California, which has also provided support to Creekside residents. Sands and her team of volunteers brought residents emergency supplies, such as water, toilet paper, paper towels, batteries and food, and more is expected to be delivered Saturday, Janet said.

Today, volunteers & residents helped bring in supplies including food, batteries, sleeping bags, water, diapers and paper supplies to people trapped due to a sinkhole collapsing the only road in and out to 40 plus residents. Using a back trail, volunteers hiked in to help very grateful community members. UDRNC will be going out again this week and we still need toilet paper, Size D Batteries, warm blankets, boxed milk and water.

“The sinkhole has gotten bigger since the first day. I am sure it's just going to get bigger,”Janet said.

To avoid issues with her husband’s ability to obtain oxygen, Janet is currently working with the Mendocino County Fire Marshall to get her husband and herself transported safely to Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits, she said. Her daughter and pets are going to Ukiah to stay with her son while they wait out the storm.

If you wish to donate supplies, such as toilet paper, D batteries, warm blankets, boxed milk and water, United Disaster Relief of Northern California will be collecting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 1240 Airport Park Blvd. in Ukiah as long as weather permits.

