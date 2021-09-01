Mendocino County suspect in burglary, deputy shooting spotted, officials say

A Mendocino County burglary suspect accused of opening fire on a sheriff’s deputy, before fleeing more than three months ago, may have been spotted earlier this week in an Albion neighborhood, officials said.

An Albion resident encountered William Evers around 7:30 p.m. Monday after finding the suspect in their vegetable garden on Middle Ridge Road, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities began searching the area and were checking an unoccupied home when they heard someone, possibly Evers, running from a back door. They spent all night looking for the suspect, but he was not found.

Investigators have been looking for Evers since May 12 when he allegedly shot at a deputy as officials tried to arrest him during a burglary on Cameron Road near Elk.

The deputy returned fire but no one was hit, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Evers, 40, is a suspect in a series of burglaries in Elk and Albion. He’s wanted on an active no-bail arrest warrant by the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for criminal threats and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials say.

He is described as 6-foot-1, 180 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and reddish facial hair, according to a news release.

He has a skull or skulls tattoo on his right upper arm, a demon face tattoo on his upper left arm and an unknown prominent tattoo on his chest, the sheriff’s office said. He may have changed his appearance and shaved his head or beard, according to the release.

