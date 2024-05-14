Mendocino County public health officials are warning residents that syphilis and HIV transmission is on the rise.

Health officials said that 24 syphilis cases have been recorded in the past 5 months, a rate that could exceed that of 2023 if the rate of infections persists.

In 2023, 53 syphilis cases were documented, which was an increase from the 40 cases in 2022, according to Mendocino county data.

Meanwhile, the county on Tuesday reported that the number of HIV infections in the first five months of this year has increased 100%. Officials would not provide the exact number of HIV infections due to privacy concerns.

Last week, Mendocino County Public Health issued a brief news release warning residents that “HIV and syphilis are HERE in Mendocino County.”

The announcement stated: “If you had sexual contact or shared injection drugs with a partner whose history is unknown, you may have been exposed to HIV and SYPHILIS.”

Dr. Charles Evans, deputy public health officer, was not available for comment about the rise in syphilis and HIV infections.

Nationally, syphilis cases are on the rise. According to the latest data available from the CDC, the total number of cases in the United States increased by nearly 80% to more than 207,000 between 2018 and 2022.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.