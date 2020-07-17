Mendocino County to shutter indoor businesses anticipating addition to state’s COVID-19 watchlist

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

Mendocino County plans on Friday to preemptively shutter indoor drinking and dining establishments and close gyms, barbershops, nail salons and places of worship in anticipation of being added to the state’s coronavirus monitoring list, joining Sonoma and a slew of other counties struggling to contain COVID-19 outbreaks.

While Mendocino County is not among the over 30 counties now on the state’s watchlist, Dr. Noemi Doohan, the county public health officer, expects it soon will be added due to a recent spike in virus cases and hospitalizations.

“Our placement on the state monitoring list is imminent and in order to retain local control, I am choosing to act ahead of the governor by imposing the state monitoring list restrictions on Mendocino County,” Doohan said in a statement Thursday.

Her revised public health order reflecting the shutdowns and business limitations will be effective Friday at 11:59 p.m.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the halt of indoor dining and drinking at restaurants, wineries and breweries and closed bars, movie theaters and other indoor businesses statewide. Counties landing on the watchlist for at least three days are required to close the wider range of business sectors for up to three weeks, or maybe longer.

On Wednesday, Mendocino County also confirmed its first coronavirus-related death, which had been previously confirmed by Marin County officials and reported by the Press Democrat.

George Chadwick Sr., an 80-year-old Ukiah resident, died on July 1. He reportedly attended a Mother’s Day church service at Redwood Valley Assembly of God Church, which local health authorities linked to a coronavirus outbreak that infected at least nine people.

Because Chadwick died at a Marin County outpatient center, Mendocino County officials said they did not receive his death certificate and could not determine the cause of death. Chadwick’s family recently informed Mendocino County officials COVID-19 is cited on the death certificate, prompting confirmation of the virus-related fatality, officials said.

As of Thursday, the county reported 165 overall confirmed coronavirus cases, of which involve six people currently hospitalized, with 60 others in isolation, and 98 have recovered.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian