Mendocino County woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2017 killing

A Mendocino County woman killed a neighbor in 2017 but was found not guilty Wednesday by reason of mental insanity, prosecutors announced.

Kelley Anne Coan, 45, is responsible for the May 23, 2017, shooting of Jamie Dawn Shipman, 57, according to the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials concluded Coan was legally insane at the time of the killing.

“All forensic psychiatric professionals who evaluated the defendant came to the same conclusion — that defendant, Coan, was indeed incapable of knowing or understanding the nature and quality of her act or of distinguishing right from wrong at the time of the commission of the 2017 murder,” the DA’s office wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.

Coan is expected to be committed to a state hospital for up to 50 years to life. Her placement will be discussed during an Oct. 19 hearing.

After a minimum of 180 days, she could be released if there’s sufficient evidence she regained her sanity. This would need to be decided by a jury.

“California law presumes that a violent defendant like Coan who has been found not guilty by reason of insanity continues to be a danger to the health and safety of others,” the DA’s office said.

The shooting occurred in a rural area along the Mendocino Coast, where Coan and Shipman both lived. Investigators in 2017 said it involved a property dispute.

A neighbor reported gunfire the morning of the shooting, but Shipman’s body was discovered by her husband.

Coan was arrested the next day after surrendering to authorities in San Joaquin County.

Her son, Alexander Coan, was charged and convicted in 2018 of being an accessory.

