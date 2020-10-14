Mendocino County woman who shot ’Thunder the Wonder Dog’ faces up to 3 years in jail after plea

Community members may attend or weigh in respectfully in writing by Nov. 18 to: Mendocino County Adult Probation Department, Re: Thunder the Wonder Dog, 700 S. Franklin, Rm. 107, Fort Bragg, CA 95437

Katie Rhiannon Smith is set to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Dec. 2, in Ten Mile Court in Fort Bragg

A Mendocino County woman who shot and injured her family’s German shepherd in what she initially claimed was a botched euthanasia attempt, leaving the dog wandering, wounded and near death in the forest outside Fort Bragg, has pleaded no contest to felony animal abuse.

Caspar resident Katie Rhiannon Smith faces a possible fine of $20,000 and a maximum sentence of three years in jail when she is sentenced Dec. 2.

She will avoid a potential state prison term due to the dismissal of a special allegation for her use of a firearm, a spokesman for the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office said.

Smith, 34, also is eligible for probation, said Mike Geniella, the office’s spokesman.

The December shooting gave rise to the celebrated case of Thunder the Wonder Dog, a name bestowed upon him by Davina Liberty, the Fort Bragg woman who fostered him for months after seeing to his rescue from Jackson Demonstration Forest and getting him help.

Thunder, almost 9, has since been nursed back to health and is living on 3 acres in Northern California with his new owner, Sheryl, a woman who wanted to use only her first name because of the notoriety of the case and the avid attention bestowed on her dog by fans across the country.

The pair are a perfect match, she said — Thunder, “a perfect gentleman” whose alleged faults and weaknesses, put forward by Smith in court, are simply not true.

“He is the happiest boy ever,” she said. “He doesn’t chew anything. He doesn’t beg. He doesn’t get into the trash. He is a happy-go-lucky, wonderful boy, and the only thing wrong with him is he loves me too much.”

He’s also having a ton of fun chasing balls and Frisbees on the wooded property where he now lives.

It was a far different story from Dec. 19, when Liberty came upon him and was able to coax him into accepting help after several other passersby attempted but were unable to subdue him.

He was emaciated, limping, seeping pus and carried the stench of death. He was 11 miles from the nearest home, and the microchip fitted under his skin led to a Nevada phone number no longer in use. When he realized she wouldn’t harm him, he just collapsed in the road.

Sheriff’s investigators nevertheless tracked down his owners and made a case, and the District Attorney’s Office agreed to prosecute.

In the meantime, Thunder recovered, living for a time at Liberty’s home, and with a trainer for a period.

Though animal lovers around the country, and even outside it, followed his story, and many wanted to adopt him, Liberty and Thunder’s other caretakers knew he needed someone with patience and sensitivity to the trauma he had endured.

That match was found in June after Sheryl, who had followed his story from the beginning, made several careful visits in the midst of the pandemic shutdown. The two “just completely clicked,” she said.

When she drove Thunder home, “I opened the gate and he pranced around like he was at Disneyland,” she said. “He was like, ’This is my home. I’m the bomb.’ ”

Days later, his former owner, Smith, had claimed at her preliminary hearing that she had tried to put down the dog down because he would not gain weight and had a skin condition, which required him to wear a medical cone, as he continuously chewed himself.

But the veterinarian testified that he could find no evidence of a skin condition, said Geniella, the District Attorney’s Office spokesman.

Further, Thunder has continued put on weight since the shooting, coming in at a respectable 100 pounds now, though he has scars and bumps, Sheryl said.

Smith might have faced up to 10 years in state prison for her use of a handgun in the case except that Judge Clayton Brennan signaled his intention to dismiss the firearm allegation, even if it was found true at jury trial, Geniella said. With the threat of a prison term erased, Smith agreed to plead guilty, though there is no promise she will avoid the possible 36-month jail term, he said.

Her sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 2 in Ten Mile Court in Fort Bragg.

