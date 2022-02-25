Mendocino County’s ‘Red-Bearded Burglar’ pleads no contest to assault on peace officer

The man who gained notoriety as Mendocino County’s “Red-Bearded Burglar,” was convicted Friday after pleading no contest to one count of assault on a peace officer.

William Evers’ conviction was the result of a plea deal. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24 in Mendocino County Superior Court.

He’s linked to a series of burglaries west of Ukiah, and the assault charge stems from a May 12 exchange of gunfire with a Mendocino County sheriff’s deputy who was investigating a burglary on Cameron Road near the town of Elk.

Evers faces 25 years to life in prison since he has two previous convictions. In March 2007, he was convicted of burglary in Humboldt County and in October 2014 he was convicted of making criminal threats in Shasta County.

“He’s a guy who does better in a prison setting and we’re going to give him the opportunity to be in there,” Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster said after Friday’s court session in Ukiah.

The Press Democrat has reached out to the Mendocino County Public Defender office for comment.

A preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for Friday so prosecutors could present evidence to determine whether Evers would be eligible to stand trial on 19 counts of criminal activity.

Discussion instead focused on the assault charge, which was not included in the most recent complaint, and the other 19 counts were dismissed.

Under the plea deal, victims will still be allowed to pursue restitution and the counts can still be maintained in Evers’ criminal records.

Had he gone to trial on those 19 counts, Evers could have faced at least 300 years in prison if convicted of each of them.

Mendocino County Deputy District Attorney Eloise Kelsey said she was “100% certain” there was enough evidence to bring Evers to trial if the preliminary hearing had taken place.

After Friday’s hearing, Kelsey said, “Efficiency and having a case resolved quickly is always a known benefit.”

Evers sat quietly during Friday’s hearing, wearing a gray and white-striped suit with his red beard hanging out from under his blue mask.

He answered “yes” whenever Judge Keith Faulder asked if he understood conditions of his plea agreement and was escorted from the courtroom following proceedings that lasted a matter of minutes.

Investigators say Evers broke into numerous vacant homes in search of shelter, food and supplies near Ukiah and the towns of Philo, Elk and Albion.

He was arrested Nov. 4 after spending most of last year living in the Mendocino County wilderness. .

A criminal complaint references 15 burglaries at 13 locations but Eyster said more could have occurred.

Victims are expected to provide statements during Evers’ sentencing and provide better insight into what was stolen from their homes.

The complaint included one count of attempted murder due to the May gunfire. Also included were two counts of vandalism and one count of grand theft.

Evers denied the attempted murder allegation and told The Press Democrat he fired one round in the air and had no intention of harming the deputy.

Eyster disputed that claim Friday and reiterated the gun had never been found.

The search for Evers lasted months and he mostly appeared in grainy surveillance footage circulated by authorities.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi