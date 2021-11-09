Mendocino County’s suspected ‘Red-Bearded Burglar’ pleads not guilty

The suspected burglar who is believed to have spent months living in the Mendocino County wilderness made his first court appearance Monday and pleaded not guilty, records show.

William Evers, who’s been dubbed the “Red-Bearded Burglar,” was arraigned in Medocino County Superior Court in Ukiah.

Records show he pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted murder and five counts of burglary.

The attempted murder charge stems from an incident in which Evers is suspected of opening fire on a Mendocino County sheriff’s deputy investigating a burglary on Cameron Road in Elk on May 12.

A Mendocino County public defender was appointed to represent Evers, and he’s scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7.

Jail records show he’s being held at the Mendocino County jail in Ukiah in lieu of $2.5 million bail.

Mendocino County sheriff’s investigators arrested Evers Thursday morning in the coastal town of Albion a search that’s covered miles of forest and lasted nearly an entire year.

He’s accused of targeting vacant homes and seeking shelter or taking food and supplies to survive in the woods.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office investigated burglaries just outside Ukiah toward the end of December and thefts were later reported in the communities of Philo, Elk and Albion.

The Mendocino County District Attorney’s office filed five counts of burglary against Evers but the Sheriff’s Office said at least five other incidents appear to be linked to the suspect and 10 to 15 others are being investigated.

An Albion resident saw the suspect at a home on Albion Ridge Road Wednesday morning. Responding investigators also saw him before he fled.

They returned Thursday morning and took him into custody following a foot chase that lasted 50 yards and ended with a K-9 biting his leg, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

