Mendocino County’s suspected ‘Red-Bearded Burglar’: Having a nickname was ‘cool’

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 7, 2022, 7:24AM
His cell at the Mendocino County Jail in Ukiah kept him dry during a North Bay rainstorm last month.

He has nightly showers to keep clean.

He even had enchiladas for dinner one evening.

But food, shelter and comfort aren’t enough for 40-year-old William Evers.

He yearns for the free, but feral, lifestyle that ended Nov. 4 when he was arrested near the coastal town of Albion.

Evers is suspected of being Mendocino County’s “Red-Bearded Burglar.”

Authorities say — and Evers confirms — that he spent 10 months living alone in the woods, breaking into vacant rural homes for supplies and shelter.

During his time on the run, casual conversation was a rare commodity for Evers, so he wasn’t shy about speaking with The Press Democrat about the circumstances that landed him in jail and earned him the moniker he has come to embrace.

Suspected of being Mendocino County’s “Red-Bearded Burglar,” William Evers is incarcerated at the Mendocino County Jail, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Ukiah. Evers allegedly spent 10 months living alone in the woods, breaking into vacant rural homes for supplies and shelter. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
“It fits because my hair is brown and my beard is red,” he said during a recent hourlong interview. “At first, I thought it was shocking to be that wanted by the cops. But, at the same time, it was cool to have a nickname.”

Dressed in a green jumpsuit with his hair neatly combed back, Evers spoke with a hint of a Southern accent as he reflected on his escapades in and around the city of Ukiah and the towns of Philo, Elk and Albion.

The monthslong hunt for Evers focused on dense forests and woodland hills and ridges along the coast.

He’s believed to have hiked nearly 50 miles through mountainous terrain between Ukiah and the Pacific Ocean and the latter period of the hunt focused on a 5-square-mile area.

He was seen in person on rare occasions, though his image was captured in grainy surveillance photos that authorities disseminated widely in their efforts to track him down.

As a result, his notoriety spread along the coast. And a divide formed between residents who were eager for him to be arrested and residents who believed he needed mental health care.

A wanted sign for William Evers, dubbed the "Red Bearded Burglar," hangs in the Albion post office on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Still others were intrigued by the unusual nature of the situation. They compared Evers to characters from history and folklore.

One Albion resident told The Press Democrat she referred to Evers as “Billy” because he made her think of Billy the Kid. Authorities have acknowledged his infamy and stressed Evers is no hero.

‘My life is pretty much over’

For the most part, Evers’ version of events aligns with what the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office shared throughout 2021.

He doesn’t dispute the burglary allegations and notes he is charged with eight counts of burglary — though he claims the actual number of properties he entered is “probably up in the double digits.”

As of Jan. 3, court records indicate he has been officially charged with four felony counts of burglary, but Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster said six other burglaries are being reviewed for potential charges.

Evers does object to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office’s assertion that he exchanged gunfire with sheriff’s deputies the night of May 12.

He is charged with attempted murder in connection with that episode which, authorities say, unfolded after he opened fire on a sheriff’s deputy who was trying to arrest him while investigating a burglary on Cameron Road near the town of Elk.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Evers “discharged a firearm multiple times at one of the pursuing Sheriff's deputies.” No one was injured.

In Evers’ version of events, he contends he pointed his gun upward and fired into the air when the deputy approached.

“I told him to stay back. (The gun) was never aimed at him,” Evers said. “Their story is not even right.”

Eyster wouldn’t comment on specifics about the May 12 incident, other than it would be discussed in court.

“I’ll say that’s why we have preliminary hearings,” he said.

A date for Evers’ preliminary hearing will be set on Jan. 13.

Each count carries a potential sentence of 25 years to life in prison since Evers has previous convictions. Sentences would happen consecutively, Eyster said.

“My life is pretty much over,” Evers acknowledged.

How he ended up in Mendocino County

Evers said he grew up in Redding, where some of his relatives still live.

He doubts their willingness to help him, though, given his criminal history.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records show he was in and out of custody from 2007 to 2019 in Humboldt and Shasta counties on charges of burglary, vehicle theft and making threats

In late 2020, he moved to Camp Verde, Arizona to be near his parents under law enforcement supervision. He made money by working with his father who is in the flooring business.

Drug use haunts Evers, who purchased methamphetamine and left it in a motel room where he had been staying. He returned to a locked room and, fearing the drugs had been discovered, he fled to avoid arrest for a parole violation.

He got a Greyhound bus ticket to Northern California where he anticipated a sense of familiarity. He figured he’d lose himself among the northern redwoods, which would provide cover he couldn’t find in the likes of Los Angeles, Denver or Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He ended up in Ukiah in December 2020 and found an abandoned property 3 miles west of town. A 2016 calendar inside a cabin indicated it hadn’t been used since then.

Rifles and handguns were scattered across the property, and the cabin appeared to have been used to cultivate marijuana. Mouse droppings littered the floor.

With no money and nowhere else to go, Evers made the cabin his home for several weeks.

He survived by foraging for plants and hunting animals, fondly recalling a turkey he hunted and smoked in January.

“It was delicious. It just melted in my mouth,” Evers said. It was his last real meal before his arrest.

By February, he started to fear he’d been in one place too long. It was time to leave Ukiah in order to avoid detection.

Evers headed west toward the unincorporated town of Philo using a compass he found in the Ukiah cabin. He described it as the most important item in his possession.

He hiked five to eight hours a day through rough terrain and avoided the nearest arterial, Low Gap Road, to prevent passing motorists from seeing him

The trek took five to seven days, ending after Evers came upon a storage building at a vineyard. He said he spent a week in that building, where he drank wine that was 20 years old.

Having grown weary of alcohol and being drunk, he continued west toward the Pacific Ocean and the unincorporated towns of Elk and Albion, a two-week trek.

“I figured soon I’d get into trouble and so I wanted to visit the coast one last time,” Evers said.

Gunfire sends him into the woods

The coastal region became home for several months after he found an abandoned house ‒ marked by boarded-up windows ‒ not far from Elk near Devils Basin.

For three or four months, he lived there. He survived by stealing food and supplies from a vacant home about 2½ miles to the east on Cameron Road.

Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputies went to the Cameron Road house on May 12 after the homeowner reported his security system alerted him to an intruder.

That’s when the gunfire incident occurred. Evers said he dropped his handgun when he fled the scene.

Eyster said he was unaware if the gun had been found.

Evers looks back at the encounter with regret since it raised the stakes from a burglary investigation to something much more serious that intensified the Sheriff’s Department’s manhunt.

From that point on, laying low became an even bigger priority and staying in vacant homes became more of a liability.

From June through October, Evers said he mostly lived in the woods.

Investigators say they found about three of his camps, but he said twice as many existed. He even spent 45 days at one of them off Cameron Road due to an ankle injury.

“Most of the time I’d just find thick woods and they’d never come across me. They were in the wrong area,” Evers said of law enforcement.

Living in the woods was not without its difficulties.

Evers feared mountain lions and went out of his way to avoid property, like marijuana grows, where violent owners wouldn’t take kindly to trespassers.

He recalled vomiting after consuming wild mushrooms. He also suspects he contracted COVID-19 in September when he became even more ill and could barely move for seven days.

Later, on Oct. 24, he struggled to stay dry when an atmospheric river drenched Northern California.

According to the National Weather Service, the region around Albion received 4.84 inches of rain that day. During the entire storm period of Oct. 23-25, 6.22 inches of rain was recorded.

Soaked to the skin and covered in mud, Evers used tree branches to build a shelter but it was all for naught and, “I was basically swimming in that atmospheric river,” he said.

Books kept him occupied, and he also had a portable radio, which is how he became aware of his notoriety. He also learned that area residents were offering money for work they needed done around their houses.

The chance to make money was tempting, he said, but there was too much risk of being arrested.

Evers estimates he interacted with five people all year and was conflicted over fleeing or staying for conversation.

He recalled an Aug. 30 encounter with an Albion resident who caught him stealing vegetables from a garden near Middle Ridge Road. Evers said he felt remorse and wanted to talk to the woman, but that wasn’t an option.

“I figured most people were just going to call the cops on me,” he said.

Finally caught

Evers recalled seeing law enforcement pass him by on at least one occasion without noticing him.

Aside from the incident on May 12, the only time authorities came close to arresting him was during the early morning hours of Sept. 6.

They were within a foot of Evers near Navarro Ridge Road in Albion. He escaped after a sheriff’s SWAT team member twisted a knee and a K-9 handler fell and was bit by his own dog.

Evers was arrested after an Albion resident spotted him along Albion Ridge Road on Nov. 3 and contacted authorities who spotted him from a distance before he fled.

They returned the next morning and took Evers into custody following a foot chase that lasted 50 yards and ended with a K-9 biting his leg, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Evers said authorities referenced his notoriety as they loaded him into a patrol vehicle and he couldn’t help but smile when they took a photo.

Since then, he’s pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in custody in lieu of $2.5 million bail.

Evers thinks he could have continued surviving in the wilderness “probably forever,” he said.

These days, he sits alone in a jail cell that he estimates is 54 square feet and notes he misses watching the San Francisco 49ers and would welcome a meal from McDonald’s.

A better scenario, he said, would be traversing he Mendocino County wilderness again.

“I definitely would rather be outside for sure, because being locked up sucks,” Evers said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

