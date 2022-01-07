Mendocino County’s suspected ‘Red-Bearded Burglar’: Having a nickname was ‘cool’

His cell at the Mendocino County Jail in Ukiah kept him dry during a North Bay rainstorm last month.

He has nightly showers to keep clean.

He even had enchiladas for dinner one evening.

But food, shelter and comfort aren’t enough for 40-year-old William Evers.

He yearns for the free, but feral, lifestyle that ended Nov. 4 when he was arrested near the coastal town of Albion.

Evers is suspected of being Mendocino County’s “Red-Bearded Burglar.”

Authorities say — and Evers confirms — that he spent 10 months living alone in the woods, breaking into vacant rural homes for supplies and shelter.

During his time on the run, casual conversation was a rare commodity for Evers, so he wasn’t shy about speaking with The Press Democrat about the circumstances that landed him in jail and earned him the moniker he has come to embrace.

Suspected of being Mendocino County’s “Red-Bearded Burglar,” William Evers is incarcerated at the Mendocino County Jail, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Ukiah. Evers allegedly spent 10 months living alone in the woods, breaking into vacant rural homes for supplies and shelter. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

“It fits because my hair is brown and my beard is red,” he said during a recent hourlong interview. “At first, I thought it was shocking to be that wanted by the cops. But, at the same time, it was cool to have a nickname.”

Dressed in a green jumpsuit with his hair neatly combed back, Evers spoke with a hint of a Southern accent as he reflected on his escapades in and around the city of Ukiah and the towns of Philo, Elk and Albion.

The monthslong hunt for Evers focused on dense forests and woodland hills and ridges along the coast.

He’s believed to have hiked nearly 50 miles through mountainous terrain between Ukiah and the Pacific Ocean and the latter period of the hunt focused on a 5-square-mile area.

He was seen in person on rare occasions, though his image was captured in grainy surveillance photos that authorities disseminated widely in their efforts to track him down.

As a result, his notoriety spread along the coast. And a divide formed between residents who were eager for him to be arrested and residents who believed he needed mental health care.

A wanted sign for William Evers, dubbed the "Red Bearded Burglar," hangs in the Albion post office on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Still others were intrigued by the unusual nature of the situation. They compared Evers to characters from history and folklore.

One Albion resident told The Press Democrat she referred to Evers as “Billy” because he made her think of Billy the Kid. Authorities have acknowledged his infamy and stressed Evers is no hero.

‘My life is pretty much over’

For the most part, Evers’ version of events aligns with what the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office shared throughout 2021.

He doesn’t dispute the burglary allegations and notes he is charged with eight counts of burglary — though he claims the actual number of properties he entered is “probably up in the double digits.”

As of Jan. 3, court records indicate he has been officially charged with four felony counts of burglary, but Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster said six other burglaries are being reviewed for potential charges.

Evers does object to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office’s assertion that he exchanged gunfire with sheriff’s deputies the night of May 12.

He is charged with attempted murder in connection with that episode which, authorities say, unfolded after he opened fire on a sheriff’s deputy who was trying to arrest him while investigating a burglary on Cameron Road near the town of Elk.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Evers “discharged a firearm multiple times at one of the pursuing Sheriff's deputies.” No one was injured.

In Evers’ version of events, he contends he pointed his gun upward and fired into the air when the deputy approached.

“I told him to stay back. (The gun) was never aimed at him,” Evers said. “Their story is not even right.”

Eyster wouldn’t comment on specifics about the May 12 incident, other than it would be discussed in court.

“I’ll say that’s why we have preliminary hearings,” he said.

A date for Evers’ preliminary hearing will be set on Jan. 13.

Each count carries a potential sentence of 25 years to life in prison since Evers has previous convictions. Sentences would happen consecutively, Eyster said.

“My life is pretty much over,” Evers acknowledged.

How he ended up in Mendocino County

Evers said he grew up in Redding, where some of his relatives still live.