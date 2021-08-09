Mendocino County deputies arrest driver with loaded ‘ghost gun’

A traffic stop in Willits over the weekend resulted in the arrest of a man suspected of driving with a loaded “ghost gun” in his vehicle, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.

Francisco Duenas, 38, of Gualala was stopped by a deputy at the intersection of Baechtel Road and Shell Lane around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The deputy suspected that Duenas was driving under the influence of drugs and searched his vehicle, finding an unregistered semi-automatic pistol with no serial number and a loaded 30-round magazine attached, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Duenas, a convicted felon who is prohibited from having guns or ammunition, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs while armed with a gun, possession of a gun while under the influence of drugs, carrying a loaded gun in public and unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was booked into Mendocino County Jail and his bail was set at $35,000.

