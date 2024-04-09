Mendocino exhibit shares life of trailblazing pioneer Nathaniel Smith

The exhibit also includes collages by Nathaniel Smith’s great-great granddaughter, that were inspired by her family history.

Nathaniel Smith arrived in Mendocino County in the 1850s and is believed to be the first African American to settle on the coast. His life story is revealed through photos, clippings, and artifacts in the Kelley House Museum’s newest exhibit.

Nathaniel Smith was one of the original American pioneers in Mendocino County.

As he told journalist Ninetta Eames in 1892, “I was the first white man to come to Cuffey’s Cove” near modern-day Elk. He’d say his friend Frank Faria was with him for the journey, but Smith liked to point out that he was ahead on the trail.

Smith was a free Black man, born to free parents in Baltimore.

Smith was described as “a good-natured, jovial fellow,” known for his “wit and ready repartee.” Another story recounts how Smith referred to himself as “the only blacksmith” on the Mendocino Coast. Or was he really claiming to be the only “Black Smith” in those parts? Which he was — and both meanings could very well have been true.

Eames was the editor of the Overland Monthly, one of the most popular magazines of the day. She was also aunt to Charmian Kittredge London, a writer who married Jack London on Nov. 19, 1905.

Clearly impressed, Eames called Nathaniel “a most interesting companion.” He had left his native Baltimore by ship in December 1847, just a month before gold was discovered in the Sierra Nevada. By the time the vessel reached Hawaii in July, the news was starting to spread that gold was found. On the captain’s orders, the boat turned east and became the first American ship to enter San Francisco Bay after California became part of the U.S.

Unlike the rest of the crew, Smith did not head to the mountains in hopes of getting rich. Instead, he acquired a ship’s boat, rigged it with a sail, and began running the very first ferry between Sausalito and San Francisco. Demand must have been high because he charged $16 a head, two dollars more than it costs today.

Perhaps hungering for further adventures, Smith departed San Francisco Bay in 1851 aboard a whaling ship bound for the Mendocino Coast.

Faria, known as Portuguese Frank, was also on the voyage and both men disembarked to settle at a place we now know as Cuffey’s Cove. The cove was first settlement north of Fort Ross.

Smith had a variety of useful pioneer skills. Recognized as “the best shot on the coast,” he worked as a hunter for the logging crews which soon arrived, and later as a farmer. He developed the Cuffy’s Cove Red Potato, which became famous at the time. He also worked on the Big River as a fisherman and a ferry operator, drove a stagecoach and operated a saloon.

According to menodcino.com, Faria and Smith claimed they were the first two non-natives to settle on the Mendocino Coast.

Smith married a Pomo woman, and they had several children together. His second wife was also Pomo.

In the 1870s, Cuffey’s Cove was a thriving town with hotels, saloons, boardinghouses, homes, stores, a post office and a wharf. But by the 1890s, several fires and competition from another mill sent Cuffey’s Cove into a decline from which it never recovered.

There are a number of theories about where the name of the cove came from.

Some accounts suggest that Smith himself named the place. If true, that would negate the idea that it came from an uncommon and derogatory nickname for a Black man.

A more likely possibility is that it has some connection with the grizzly bears that were common in the area when he arrived. It's also possible that “cuffee” is an African word, tracing back to the Ashanti name “Kofi” given to boys born on a Friday. It was one of the most common African names retained by enslaved men in the United States and carries the attributes of an adventurer or a traveler, which Smith certainly was.

In addition, Smith may have looked up to Paul Cuffee, a wealthy Black sea captain from Massachusetts who was admired by the Black community. An abolitionist, Cuffee founded the first racially integrated school in America and was involved in resettling freed Blacks to Sierra Leone. Cuffee’s father was named Kofi and had been enslaved and brought to America as a boy. There are other famous Black men with similar names (spellings vary), two who instigated slave revolts in Jamaica and Ghana.

Smith owned a home that sat on 500 acres of land. He raised a family and made a remarkable success of himself in several professions.

He was generally well-liked and “highly regarded” and articles about him were published in the San Francisco Chronicle and the Los Angeles Times.

Yet he also endured the racism from many of his neighbors, including the frequent use of a derogatory nickname, even on legal documents. Somehow, Smith not only endured, but thrived, and proved himself the equal, in attitude and accomplishment, of all of them. It was written in his obituary that “no history of Mendocino County would be complete without him.”

The author gratefully acknowledges Nathaniel Smith’s great-great granddaughter, Arlene Zornes, and Alexander Wood for their research on his life and times, which contributed much of the information included in this article.