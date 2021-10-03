Mendocino man identified in Highway 20 fatal head-on crash

A 38-year-old man from Potter Valley in Mendocino County was identified by authorities as the driver who died in a head-on crash on Highway 20 near Lake Mendocino last Monday.

Brandon Duane Cleland was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup and was towing a second 2001 Ram on a flatbed trailer when, about 4 p.m. Sept. 27, his truck crossed into oncoming traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Cleland’s truck, which was heading east on Highway 20, crashed into a box truck traveling west, the CHP said.

Cleland was not wearing a seatbelt, according to investigators, and sustained fatal injuries in the collision. The CHP suspects drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to a press release.

The driver of the box truck, a 26-year-old Ukiah man, had minor injuries. He was taken to Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits “for precautionary measures,” the CHP said.

The crash occurred east of Marina Drive and closed Highway 20 for more than three hours, according to the CHP.

The CHP had previously indicated Cleland was a Willits resident.

