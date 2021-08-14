Mendocino Mermaids don tails while collecting trash along waterfronts

Mendocino beachgoers searching for seashells or those peering into the sea, hoping to spot a majestic creature popping in and out of waves, may find something just as magical on shore.

Mermaids — slapping their tails on rocks after a hard day’s work of keeping their sacred space clean and trash-free. They draw attention by dressing in colorful, shimmering outfits, some complete with rainbow-hued hair and wigs, to share their message of ocean conservation.

And yes, these mermaids welcome selfies.

They are known as the Mendocino Mermaids. They are an environmental nonprofit group that is dedicated to cleaning trash along the 90-plus-mile Mendocino coastline and along local rivers like the Navarro and Noyo.

They encourage visitors to pick up after themselves, help protect the ocean and leave the shore clear of bottles, aluminum cans, potato chip bags, sandwich wrappers and other food containers that typically litter the otherwise picturesque beaches.

“People really do a double-take when they see half a dozen mermaids on the beach,” Davina “Marine” Liberty said in an email from the San Juan Islands in Washington, where she now resides.

Liberty, 35, grew up in Fort Bragg, left and when she returned was “startled to discover how much garbage was on the headlands and beaches.”

Around this time she’d just published her first book of “The Dolphin Code Trilogy,” a series about a society of mermaids. The author also purchased a mermaid tail for swims at a Fort Bragg community pool, invited others to join, and an idea was born. She figured mermaid fun and a mutual love for the ocean was an ideal mix for beautifying Mendocino’s beaches, and “using our mermaid tails as a spectacle to raise awareness.”

That’s when, in 2018, she founded the Fort Bragg-based Mendocino Mermaids.

Although she now lives too far away to participate in Mendocino Mermaids beach cleanups, others continue to make a difference.

Expressionist and pop artist Lima Sierra Wooten stepped up as president for a year after Liberty moved. Kymberlee Nelson took over the post earlier this year, managing time for Mendocino Mermaids along with jobs as a home care provider, auto parts store employee and rodeo photographer. Cleaning area beaches is a priority for both Wooten and Nelson, and for the group of about 25 active volunteers.

Tracking all that trash

Since its inception, the group of women and men has collected 993.25 pounds of trash and debris from Mendocino beaches, coming well within reach of the Mermaids’ goal of 1,000 pounds by year’s end. Garbage bags are weighed on a luggage scale before being hauled away, with expenses covered by donations and the group’s fundraising efforts.

There are other groups dedicated to beach cleanups, Nelson said, but she can’t recall another where members change from jeans and T-shirts into mermaid attire after collecting litter from sand and shore. Some, like Wooten, wear tiaras handcrafted with sea urchins.

Mendocino Mermaids hold on-site photo shoots after beach cleanups — typically monthly — attracting attention and taking the opportunity to discuss the group’s goal.

“It’s actually pretty basic,” said Nelson, 29. “We want to keep trash out of the ocean and keep our beaches clean.”

Their efforts benefit local residents and tourists from around the world, who visit the area expecting to find scenic beaches rather than mounds of trash among the driftwood, sand and waves.

More than just trash

Ideally, the group would like to inspire others to “pack it in, pack it out,” said Wooten, 34, so that popular beaches like Glass Beach, Pudding Creek Beach and MacKerricher Beach won’t be littered with stray socks, clothing, food wrappers, dirty diapers, dog poop and more. Volunteers, usually using gloves and grabbers, also have picked up plenty of discarded face masks since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, preventing the elastic bands from getting tangled on shorebirds and wildlife.

The group was nominated for a 2018 American Red Cross Real Heroes award in the environment category, for the California Northwest region. Even though they didn’t receive the award, “It was still very cool,” Nelson said.

Some Mendocino Mermaids members wonder why local municipalities don’t prioritize garbage removal more frequently or provide enough trash containers, while others worry about the disregard some visitors have for the health of the ocean, its inhabitants and the overall beauty of the area.

“We’re all part of this system. We have to be proactive,” Wooten said. “I’m protecting my happy place. I love being at the beach and believe water is really sacred.”