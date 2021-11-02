Mendocino National Forest launches Christmas tree permit sales

U.S. Forest Service officials on Tuesday began selling permits to cut Christmas trees in the Mendocino National Forest.

Permits are $10 and limited to one per household. They expire at the end of the year and must be purchased by somebody 18 or older, according to a Forest Service announcement.

Christmas tree cutting is allowed only in certain portions of the forest. Permits come with a tree tag and a map of the forest.

Permits can be purchased at seven locations, including the Mendocino National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 825 North Humboldt Ave. in Willows. A full list of locations is at bit.ly/3BEyuha.

Permits can also be purchased by mail. Instructions and a mail-order form are at bit.ly/3jZPKrf.

