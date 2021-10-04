Subscribe

Mendocino County sheriff: Body found in trunk of vehicle near Covelo

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 4, 2021, 1:45PM
The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday afternoon in the trunk of a parked vehicle near Covelo.

The body was found in the 27000 block of Mendocino Pass Road by a warden with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said Capt. Greg Van Patten, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The warden was checking on the parked vehicle when he discovered the body, which was decomposing, Van Patten said.

The body has not been identified. The Sheriff’s Office is set to perform an autopsy this week to determine the cause of death.

