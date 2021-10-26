Mendocino sheriff looking for help finding missing hunter

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office and its search and rescue team were searching for a missing man near Highway 162 at the 8-mile bridge near Covelo.

John Davis, 48, from Humboldt County, was last seen Sunday in the early morning hours while camping and hunting with his family, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

On Monday, searchers located Davis’ dog and they are asking the public to contact the sheriff's office at 707-463-4086 with any information or possible sighting.

Davis was described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage rain jacket and neon green pants with a reflective stripe.

