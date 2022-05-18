Merger of Sebastopol, Gold Ridge fire departments pushed back after heated talks

A contentious discussion slowed efforts this week to begin the process of consolidating the Sebastopol Fire Department with the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District.

The consolidation was presented during Tuesday night’s Sebastopol City Council meeting and was touted as a means to enhance fire services in the west Sonoma County city.

Instead, it was met with resistance from about a dozen residents and firefighters who contended the proposal was suddenly presented without their feedback and specifics hadn’t been ironed out.

“It makes me very, very angry,” said Oliver Marks, a Sebastopol resident, of the consolidation being presented with little notice.

Attendees asked questions about finances, leadership roles and ownership of property and equipment only to be told by city officials such details would be finalized during future negotiations and discussions related to consolidation.

As the three-hour discussion progressed, city leaders agreed the public should be provided with more specific information.

“I would like to maybe take some more time and get some of the questions answered before we move on to another committee to make consolidation happen,” City Councilwoman Neysa Hinton said.

After lengthy discussion, the City Council ultimately voted 4-0 to revisit the proposal at a later date. Councilwoman Una Glass was absent.

City officials say consolidation is partially motivated by the retirement of Sebastopol Fire Chief Bill Braga, who initially explained he would help ease the transition. By the end of Tuesday’s discussion, however, he said it would be premature to begin the process and he wants his crew to know what’s going on.

“Our volunteer base, their voice needs to be heard. And if i failed on that, I need to correct that tonight,” Braga said.

Twenty-eight volunteers comprise the Sebastopol Fire Department, which operates on a $1.3 million annual budget.

An ad hoc committee was tasked with investigating a merger with Gold Ridge, which covers 75 square miles abutting Sebastopol and includes 12 full-time employees, three battalion chiefs, a fire chief and about 50 volunteers.

City Manager Lawrence McLaughlin referenced data showing calls for service in Sebastopol had gone up but response times had gone down in recent years. Attendees said that information should have been included in the agenda staff report.

Criticism was also directed toward a meeting last week between the ad hoc committee and firefighters.

Lucas Myers, a Sebastopol firefighter, referenced video footage of committee members saying firefighters would not participate in the consolidation process.

He said they were “blindsided” by the proposal and felt alienated.

Councilwoman Diana Rich, who serves on the committee, said she was unaware the meeting was filmed, but urged anyone with footage to watch it in its entirety. She added it was explained firefighter involvement would depend on a committee formed specifically for consolidation purposes.

Braga responded he had asked for and received permission to film last week’s meeting for firefighters who couldn’t attend and Rich took his word.

City Councilwoman Sarah Gurney agreed more details were necessary for the public’s benefit and there’s no rush to move forward with launching consolidation.

“The message seems to be ‘we’ll bring you on board regardless of your feelings now,’ and I don’t think that’s a successful approach,” she said.

Jeanne Fernandez, who lives in Gold Ridge’s coverage area, said she wondered how her neighborhood’s response time would be affected by the merger. She suggested a town hall meeting be held to answer questions.

“I would really like you to rethink your process here,” she told city officials.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.