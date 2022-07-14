Merrill first to announce candidacy for Windsor District 2 council seat

Newly announced Windsor Town Council candidate Maureen Merrill believes strongly in the idea that if every person does one thing to help someone in their community, everyone is better for it.

When The Press Democrat published stories in November about the problems of people living in substandard housing, she immediately asked to get in touch with the teenager who was living in a Windsor house with more than 20 people. Eventually she was able to find a studio apartment for her and her boyfriend and has taken the couple under her wing.

“Maybe if everybody helped one person find shelter then we could have big results. Possibly even solve the problem,” she said in a recent interview.

That’s why Merrill is seeking to fill a two-year term as Windsor council member, a role she held in 1991 when the town first incorporated. The election is Nov. 8, and four seats are open: an at-large mayoral seat for a two-year term; a District 1 seat for a four-year term; a new District 2 seat for a two-year term and a District 4 seat for a two-year term.

There is currently no District 2 seat now as the new redistricting of council seats is being phased in. District 2 is in northeast Windsor and includes Foothill Regional Park. The filing period for the council seats opens July 18 and ends Aug. 12, according to the town website.

“The real reason I’m running is there is a crisis of leadership,” Merrill said. “Part of it is we don’t have a broad enough spectrum of people willing to run for council or town commissions.”

Merrill, 69, said she wants to make the job appealing to young, diverse Windsor residents, and she has a two-part plan to do so.

One is a citizen academy where residents can better understand how the town works, and the other is a community leadership program, which she has already started working toward in her capacity as a consultant with the Chamber of Commerce, which is considering the idea.

She said she’s observed low morale among the town’s staff and a lack of civility among council members and the public. At council meetings, there is a lot of “interrupting” during discussion and “inferences from public speakers about council members’ motivation,” she said.

“There’s been a kind of snide-ness going on,” she said. “But this is democracy. There are genuine threats. We have to stand up and participate or we could lose it. That’s where I think I can help. As leaders I think we have to be accountable for the progress of our democracy.”

Merrill and her recently retired attorney husband, Mike Merrill, moved to Windsor in 1989, and were immediately recruited to the Rotary service club. She has served as club president and district governor, and as a leadership trainer for Rotary International.

An educational psychology major at Sacramento State University, Merrill said she has always been drawn to business. She worked for a time as a writer for the Santa Rosa Business Journal (now the North Bay Business Journal, owned by Sonoma Media Investments, The Press Democrat’ parent company) because she enjoyed interviewing business leaders. She also started the Windsor Community News, which lasted about a year.

She and her husband own two properties in downtown Windsor, one housing women’s clothing store Trace and Jess, and the other the Mutt Lynch Winery.

She became a communications consultant in 2004 and was writing speeches for executives. Merrill realized she had “the calling to help people express themselves,” and established her own business as a consultant and leadership coach. She earned a coaching certificate from the International Coaching Federation during the early part of the pandemic.

“One way or another I’ve always been involved in business without having to worry about keeping customers,” she said. “Business owners have to be careful about what they say, so where’s their voice?”

Merrill supported Windsor council candidate Stephanie Ahmad, who was soundly beaten by anti-civic center pact candidate Mike Wall in an April special election. She want to see the completion of the civic center project on the Town Green, noting she believes the gymnasium is not safe for children and should be replaced with an aquatic center. She also supports replacing the library and civic center buildings and putting in a hotel at the Town Green to attract tourists.

Her supporters include five past mayors, including Mark Millan, a water consultant, who said, “we really need someone like Maureen who is an innovative thinker. I think that’s important because the town has been stifled for a couple of years because of the whole situation with (former) Mayor (Dominic) Foppoli and the divisiveness with the civic center project.”

Last year, Foppoli was accused by at least a dozen women of sexual misconduct, and eventually resigned. He denies the allegations, including the latest by a Montana resident who said he raped her multiple times in 2020 when she was 18 years old.

Pam Moulton, fellow Rotarian and immediate past president of the Windsor club, said she supports Merrill because “she has a good vision for the town.” She said Merrill has been “a hands-on leader, giving guidance and doing great follow-up on Rotary projects.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.