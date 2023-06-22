Wednesday may have marked the official start of summer, but chillier spring conditions are sticking around a little longer.

Temperatures are expected to remain below normal, and cloudier mornings and nights will linger for at least one more week, when the next high pressure system could enter the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The North Bay is in an active “troughing” pattern — an elongated area of relatively low pressure extending from the center of a region of low pressure — involving the entering and exiting of multiple low-pressure systems, weather service meteorologist Rick Canepa said.

This, in combination with cloud cover and wind, has kept the air cooler and allowed for higher humidity, especially near the coast.

There will be a chance for patchy, light drizzle Thursday night into Friday morning, and potentially over the weekend, along the coast and into the coastal mountains and surrounding areas. Clouds could drop enough rain to “wet the ground,” Canepa said.

“This troughing pattern continues into early next week, at least,” he said. “It’s kind of a perpetual thing here until maybe late next week.”

Daytime temperature highs over the weekend will be around the mid- to low-70s inland and coastal areas will be around the lower 60s to upper 50s. By early next week, that will increase slightly to the upper 70s inland and lower 70s near the coast.

Good morning folks! Here's a satellite loop to start your day. Colors represent colder clouds (higher in the atmosphere) thanks to a deepening low pressure over the region. This keeps temps on the cooler side again today. Warming trend looking more likely next week 👀#CAwx pic.twitter.com/hEDCyAyf38 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 22, 2023

These lower temperatures are a continuation of a weekslong pattern during which temperatures in Sonoma County have been about 3.1 degrees below normal, and Napa County has been about 1.7 degrees lower than average, Canepa said.

Coupled with extra precipitation in the air, brought by snow melt in nearby mountain ranges, the cooler daily high temperatures have helped keep grounds wet and allow fire fuels fewer chances to dry out.

“The overall effect of cooler than normal temperatures and generally higher humidities,” Canepa said, “should keep the fire season away. For now, anyway.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.