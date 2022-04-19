Meteorologists are expecting ‘the rainy day we’ve been waiting for’ to come this week in Sonoma County. Here’s what to expect

By the time the rain cleared Tuesday morning, the Sonoma County rain gauge with the highest reading had logged about three quarters of an inch of precipitation, and more April showers were forecast to arrive after a brief break, according to the National Weather Service.

The next shot of rain was expected to begin with a drizzle as early as Wednesday morning in the North Bay, with steady showers by the afternoon, forecasters said.

The precipitation is set to pick up Thursday, which “looks to be the rainy day we`ve been waiting for since January with much of the Bay Area expected to see steady, soaking rains,” weather service officials said in a forecast discussion Tuesday.

Thunderstorms and hail are possible across the Bay Area on Thursday afternoon and night, meteorologists said.

Between one and two inches of rain is forecast for the North Bay hills between Wednesday and Friday afternoon, according to the weather service.

The interior North Bay valleys are expected to see up to a quarter-inch of rain, forecasters said.

Temperatures in the North Bay this week are expected to range from the mid-60s to low-70s. After the rain clears, a warm weekend is forecast.

“A beautiful Bay Area weekend in store with plenty of sunshine and highs back into the 70s,” weather service officials said Tuesday.

Here is a sample of Tuesday morning rain totals around Sonoma County from the storm that arrived Monday:

Venado: 0.74 inches

Cazadero: 0.72 inches

Guerneville: 0.48 inches

Cloverdale: 0.33 inches

Sebastopol: 0.25 inches

Healdsburg: 0.21 inches

Santa Rosa: 0.16 inches

Rohnert Park: 0.15 inches

Petaluma: 0.08 inches

Since the beginning of the water year on Oct. 1, Santa Rosa has received 24.78 inches of rain, which is 79% of the normal 31.45 inches, according to the weather service.

Since Jan. 1, the city has seen 3.37 inches of rain, which is 17% of the 19.46 inches that would normally fall by this time in the calendar year, weather service data show.

