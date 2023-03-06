North Bay residents will be seeing more rain throughout the coming week, with a possible stronger system set to sweep in after the scattered showers end, according to the National Weather Service.

Unpredictable, short showers will characterize the next few days across Sonoma County, David King, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office, said Sunday.

“Plenty of people will have a little pop-up shower with light rain directly over them. Then, all of a sudden it is clearing and there might be a little bit of sunshine,” he said. “Then in an hour or so again, the next thing comes over.”

A special weather statement has been issued for Santa Rosa CA, Rohnert Park CA and Windsor CA until 12:00 PM PST pic.twitter.com/mikALDu5Gw — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 5, 2023

The system will bring up to half an inch of rain from Sunday to Tuesday to the Sonoma County valleys and as much as three-quarters of an inch of rainfall to the coast.

The storm did bring a few spots of hail Sunday, including one around noon in Santa Rosa, but the chance for hail will decrease on Monday and Tuesday, King said.

Some of the North Bay interior mountains, including the Mayacamas in the northeastern portion of Sonoma County, could get some light snowfall at areas above around 2,500 to 3,000 feet.

In other parts of the North Bay, many area residents are still dealing with the fallout from last week’s storms.

Since last Monday, many Mendocino County residents have been trapped in their homes due to significant snow on their driveways, which lead to county roads, according to Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall.

The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit is driving to residents’ homes on snow plows to provide emergency resources, if needed. A few residents have requested resources such as propane, firewood and medication, Kendall added.

Residents who decided to stay home, rather than staying with friends in town, to avoid being stuck are seeing about 2 to 4 feet of snow, Kendall said Sunday.

The county roads are plowed every other day but residents’ driveways, which are typically a mile long, are the issue.

“When the snow comes, it’s a pain in the butt,” Kendall said. “We’re probably dealing with this for another week.”

For residents living at higher elevations in Mendocino County, they could potentially see up to 7 feet of snow over the next few days, Jeff Tonkin, a meteorologist, said.

Storms in the Sonoma County region are expected to move out around Wednesday morning, creating a possibly short break in showers before the next system rolls into the region around Thursday or Friday.

Wednesday and Thursday mornings, when skies are clearer, are when temperatures will reach their lowest levels. There is about a 40% chance of temperatures dropping down to the upper 20s in the Sonoma County valleys on these days, King said.

Monday morning, lows will be around the upper 30s and will decrease until about Thursday before slightly warming up again.

The next storm system, which is about five to six days out, is difficult to predict. There are many factors at play that could affect the timing, strength and path of the system, King said.

Increasing confidence that we’ll see better chances for heavy rain late Thursday into Saturday. There remains uncertainty, but now is the time to start monitoring the forecast as wind and water related impacts are possible. #cawx pic.twitter.com/bnabtRzLTq — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 5, 2023

However, the storm has the potential to bring a lot of precipitation to the North Bay.

“It is looking like it could have a decent amount of moisture along with it,” he said. “Unfortunately, it brings the (term) ‘atmospheric river’ back into the lexicon.”

While this system has the potential to be strong, there are also many factors that could weaken it, King said. Still, residents should consider preparing for heavier rainfall.

“It’s time to start thinking about next weekend and planning accordingly,” he said.

Staff Writer Mya Constantino contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.