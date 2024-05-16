The text came through on Michael Cohen's iPhone on Monday morning, shortly before he took the stand in a Manhattan courtroom as the star witness in the criminal case against his former boss, Donald Trump: "breathe - relax - tell the truth - u got this - i love u."

An hour later, another text came in from the same person: "Ur doing great."

"Thank you and truly love you," Cohen wrote back to the sender, who was not his wife, either of his children or another family member, but comedian and actress Rosie O'Donnell.

Politics, the cliche goes, makes strange bedfellows. But few relationships seem as unlikely as the intense bond that has developed between Cohen and O'Donnell, two Long Island natives of the same generation who were pulled into Trump's force field in vastly different ways years ago, and who connected as they surveyed the damage afterward.

It is not lost on O'Donnell, 62, that Cohen, 57, once helped carry out Trump's campaign of insults against her, tormenting her for her looks and her weight and calling her "wacko."

The story of their friendship is one of New York celebrity and Long Island aspirations, blustery personalities and oversize egos. It involves a prison visit, Barbara Walters, Twitter insults, forgiveness and a kind of shared world-weariness.

"We talk and communicate on a regular basis," O'Donnell said in a long phone conversation Monday. "I know this has been a tumultuous time, so I check in. It's a big thing to be in a position to be able to change the whole country in some way."

An unlikely pairing

To understand this story, you must first understand O'Donnell's distaste for Trump, which stretches back three decades. In 1991, she got her big break in "A League of Their Own," a film about a female baseball team during World War II.

One of her co-stars was Madonna, who she read during filming had been on a date with Trump. When O'Donnell made a joke about it to Madonna, the singer responded that nothing of the sort had taken place, that Trump had simply made up the story for publicity.

In 1993, O'Donnell was cast in a Broadway revival of "Grease." When a member of the cast was invited to Trump's wedding to Marla Maples at the Plaza Hotel, O'Donnell attended as a plus one. She was not impressed with the groom.

"He walked down the aisle and shook the celebrities' hands," O'Donnell said Monday.

Things escalated in 2006, when O'Donnell joined ABC's "The View," the chat fest co-created by anchor Barbara Walters.

Shortly before Christmas that year, news broke that the recently crowned Miss USA, Tara Conner, was caught doing cocaine in a New York nightclub.

Trump, who owned the Miss USA pageant, announced that Conner would be forgiven if she went to rehab. The media coverage he received for this was largely positive.

On "The View," O'Donnell, who felt Trump was capitalizing on a young woman's drug problem, veered from conventional wisdom. She flipped her hair over her face and did a withering impersonation of Trump, and she questioned his role as moral arbiter and successful businessperson.

"He inherited a lot of money and he's been bankrupt so many times,'' she exclaimed, adding that "the people beneath him, who he owed money to, got shorted out of the money." (Trump had never personally declared bankruptcy, although his businesses had.)

Trump threatened to sue "The View" and Walters personally. Walters got on the phone with him to smooth things over. Soon enough, Trump was appearing all over cable news calling O'Donnell "wacko" and "fat," and he said Walters personally told him that she regretted hiring O'Donnell.

The year after, despite soaring ratings, O'Donnell left the show. But her feud with Trump never ended. She became a fixture and a punchline in the supermarket tabloids, which she always suspected, without being able to prove, was the work of Trump and of the man who was always at his side, Cohen.

The letter to an inmate

O'Donnell has long had what her friends sometimes call a rescuer complex. On her own talk show, she occasionally hired the most down-and-out stand-ups to work in the writers room. And despite what Walters reportedly said about her, O'Donnell accompanied her to the theater when, toward the end of her life, she was in failing health.

As a comic, O'Donnell is bighearted and pugnacious, with a desire both to lift people and to land a blow. So she was well suited, in a way, to become friends with a man who went from being the dedicated foot servant of her tormentor to his most dangerous defector.

On Dec. 18, 2019, she watched the House impeach Trump for the first time. She found herself thinking of his loyal fixer, Cohen, who had been sent upstate to prison that month, after pleading guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations. (The campaign finance charges are at the heart of the criminal case now being tried against Trump, who prosecutors say used Cohen to help cover up a story about his involvement with Stormy Daniels, a pornographic film actor. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denounced Cohen as a "rat" and a liar.)