Michael Lewis opens up about daughter's death in Tahoe crash

Michael Lewis, the Bay Area author of "Moneyball," "The Blind Side" and "The Big Short" has opened up about the loss of his daughter.

Dixie Lewis, 19, and her boyfriend Ross Schultz, 20, were both pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on car crash in May near Truckee, Calif.

"A hole has been blown in our lives," Lewis said on Andrew Sullivan's The Dishcast podcast on Friday. "The question is what do you grow in that hole and how do you grow from this experience."

The students' vehicle was traveling northbound on State Route 89, en route from Lake Tahoe to Truckee, California Highway Patrol told SFGATE at the time. Their car crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a truck. Details on the cause of the accident are still unknown. "Nobody was drunk, no one knows why they crossed a yellow line and went straight into a truck," Lewis said.

Lewis described the grieving process as "exhausting," but "less exhausting than it was a month ago."

"I've been asking myself why do I feel so depleted," Lewis said, "and I think it's because I think your mind maps a kind of reality at any given time and you kind of have an imagined future, and that child is in that future."

Dixie Lewis, whose mom is photographer and former MTV correspondent Tabitha Soren, graduated from Berkeley High and had just completed her first year at Pomona College. Her boyfriend Ross Schultz had finished his second year at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

Lewis said he is "going through the hardest thing I've ever gone through," and that his life has "permanently changed."

"It's interesting to be admitted as a citizen to the kingdom of grief," Lewis added. "Your mind is already working to prepare you for the death of your parents and from a very early age you kind of think that will happen."

Lewis is one of the most celebrated nonfiction writers in America today. His work includes "Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game," that was adapted into the 2011 Oscar-nominated movie. Lewis also penned "The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game" (2006) and "The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine" (2010), both of which were adapted into acclaimed movies.