A Michelin-starred chef just opened three new restaurants at Disneyland

It's a strange thing to be enjoying a fine dining meal, talking about Michelin stars and desserts that take two days to prepare, and then have Kylo Ren walk past your table. But it's a strange thing that actually happened in real life thanks to the latest additions at Disneyland.

The first restaurants of Downtown Disney's ongoing overhaul opened this week: Paseo and Céntrico, and the grab-and-go market Tiendita, all from celebrity chef Carlos Gaytán, the first first Mexican-born chef to earn a coveted Michelin star. This particular brush with the dark side happened on the first night of service at Paseo, which happened to coincide with one of the park's Star Wars Nites for Season of the Force. But I am happy to report that it was the only moment that gave me pause in the whole meal (or my meal at Céntrico, for that matter). Both restaurants are huge steps forward in the culinary offerings for Downtown Disney, and Disneyland Resort on the whole.

Paseo is Gaytán's fine dining restaurant, offering refined Mexican cuisine with French culinary influences. It opened for service on May 2, replacing Catal, the Spanish-influenced restaurant in the same space which closed in April 2023. Céntrico is a more casual outdoor restaurant; it replaced Uva Bar, which closed at the same time as Catal. Céntrico officially opened on May 1, but had already been in soft opening mode.

In their opening week, I tried both restaurants. At lunch at Céntrico, I ordered the Shrimp Aguachile ($19), a ceviche-style appetizer of shrimp cooked in an acidic liquid — in this instance a charred tomato aguachile — and then topped with cucumber, red onion and avocado. There are extensive taco and quesadilla options, and I followed with the Quesachicken ($20), which was two tortillas grilled with a mound of melted Oaxacan cheese, chicken barbacoa, pinto beans and avocado mousse. It was so good — so richly savory and texturally perfect, with so much delightful crispy cheese — that even after dinner at one of LA's best Italian restaurants, I was thinking about that chicken, and only that chicken, the next day. I also had a Huarache de Asada ($22), a thick corn tortilla topped with New York Strip carne asada, caramelized onions and goat cheese fondue. The asada, the server explained, has its origins in Gaytán's mother's kitchen, and has been one of his signature recipes since opening his first restaurant more than a decade ago.

Real talk: in its later years, I avoided Uva Bar. The food and the cocktails badly needed a refresh, and the space was blisteringly hot in the warmer months. Céntrico is a huge upgrade from that, offering casual but exciting food at reasonable prices, in a breezy, cool outdoor environment. I've already made plans to return soon.

The next night, I went back for Paseo. The open kitchen, buzzing with cooks, is on the first floor of the restaurant, and the dining room is upstairs, with a solid third of the tables outside on an expansive patio overlooking Downtown Disney (hence all the rebels and First Order baddies walking by). I wanted to try as many things as possible, so I opted for three appetizers instead of an app and a larger entree. The dinner-only restaurant skips the tacos and quesadillas for a cold seafood bar, tableside guacamole with optional crispy pork belly or chicharron, and sophisticated large plates like whole fish in various preparations and Mama's Cochinita Pibil, Gaytán's mother's recipe, which my server said was an excellent choice. But, she said, the Caesar salad was the best she'd ever had. Who was I to argue? The salad ($17) came warm, with oven roasted tomatoes, queso cincho, grilled avocado and a roasted poblano dressing. She did not steer me wrong. It was an excellent, inventive take on a classic, and I ate nearly every bite, even though I was trying to save room.

The Mejillones ($26), my server said, were the mussels that earned Gaytán his star. They were served with saffron beurre blanc, dried chorizo, pickled jalapenos and a huge hunk of grilled sourdough to soak up all of that buttery, herby broth. My other choice was a Tlayuda ($18), an elevated Mexican pizza on a blue corn tortilla, with black beans, chorizo, pork belly, salsa macha and queso Oaxaca.

There was a dessert menu, but I was in my server's hands, and she guided me to the Maiz ($15), a dessert so involved that it takes two days to make. What arrived on my plate was a piece of "corn" atop a crumble of cocoa cake, dotted with pieces of cinnamon bark, salted caramel gelee and caramel popcorn. Once I broke through the "corn," which was actually white chocolate, I found corn and saffron ice cream inside. It was a real "is it cake?" moment, and I was there for it. The gorgeous presentation didn't overshadow the not-too-sweet flavors in the confection.