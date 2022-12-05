Microwave fire in Santa Rosa apartment complex leads to one hospitalization

One person was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a fire in a Santa Rosa apartment that was started when food caught fire in a microwave, authorities said.

About 12:30 p.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire in an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Range Avenue.

One of the residents on the second floor had been microwaving food in a package when it caught fire, said Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Dahl.

The resident moved the item to the sink and extinguished the fire, but smoke from the flames spread through the second floor and into a portion of the third floor.

When firefighters arrived the flames was out but smoke remained in the building and the occupants were evacuating because of the smoke alarm, Dahl said.

Firefighters stayed on scene for about 30 minutes to help disperse the smoke in the complex.

One person was taken to a hospital by Sonoma Life Support, Dahl said.

The injury suffered was not considered life-threatening, officials added.

