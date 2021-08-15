Middle fire, west of Petaluma, 100% contained
A brush fire 5 miles west of Petaluma has been 100% contained at 21½ acres, a Cal Fire spokesperson said Saturday.
Firefighters continued dousing hot spots and mopping up after the blaze after the Middle fire was considered “under control but not contained” about 2 p.m., according to Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander.
The fire was first reported at 12:07 p.m. near Middle Two Rock and Succetti roads. Zander said Saturday the cause is still under investigation, although a Redcom dispatcher said Friday a damaged transformer was suspected of starting the blaze.
Cal Fire used airdrops to rein in the Middle fire.
Four PG&E customers near the fire lost power at about 12:05 p.m., said PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno. PG&E crews restored power on Friday afternoon, Moreno said.
You can reach Staff Writers Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com and Meg McConahey at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.
Meg McConahey
Features, The Press Democrat
Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.
