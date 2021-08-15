Middle fire, west of Petaluma, 100% contained

A brush fire 5 miles west of Petaluma has been 100% contained at 21½ acres, a Cal Fire spokesperson said Saturday.

Firefighters continued dousing hot spots and mopping up after the blaze after the Middle fire was considered “under control but not contained” about 2 p.m., according to Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander.

The fire was first reported at 12:07 p.m. near Middle Two Rock and Succetti roads. Zander said Saturday the cause is still under investigation, although a Redcom dispatcher said Friday a damaged transformer was suspected of starting the blaze.

Cal Fire used airdrops to rein in the Middle fire.

Four PG&E customers near the fire lost power at about 12:05 p.m., said PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno. PG&E crews restored power on Friday afternoon, Moreno said.

