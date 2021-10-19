Migrants make increasingly dangerous journeys to enter California through the coast

U.S. border agents found a dead migrant on an abandoned panga fishing boat in Carlsbad this past April. A month later, a cabin cruiser, overloaded with three dozen migrants, crashed into a reef near Point Loma, killing three people. Then, after a boat capsized near Encinitas in July, two migrants were hospitalized with hypothermia.

Customs and Border Protection agents stopped more migrants at sea in 2020 than during the previous three years, according to CBP data. Apprehensions along the Pacific Coast drove that increase, increasing from 44 stops in fiscal year 2017, to 766 in 2020.

Encounters at sea are still substantially lower than those on land, but experts say the shift to maritime crossings — in response to restrictive border policies and the devastation from COVID-19 across the hemisphere — is amplifying the danger these migrants face as they seek to reach the United States.

Since Oct. 1, 2020, agents in the CBP's San Diego region, which stretches along the California coast from Imperial Beach to the Oregon border, have intercepted more than 330 marine vessels with 1,751 people. The number of people includes the migrants intercepted and U.S. citizens suspected of smuggling them.

Border officials acknowledged in an August news release the movement northward of smugglers along the California coast. Recently, agents have stopped boats farther north up the coast, near Long Beach, Catalina Island, Malibu and Santa Barbara. Early Monday, a 30-foot fishing boat landed on the beach in Ventura County with 21 Mexican migrants and one Guatemalan migrant, a CBP spokesperson said.

One of the three people who drowned in the cabin cruiser crash last May was Maria Eugenia Chavez Segovia, a 41-year-old single mother of two. It was her fifth attempt at crossing the border.

Chavez had made three attempts by land. Smugglers priced a successful crossing at $14,000. But each time, border agents had returned her to Tijuana within a couple hours. Back in Mexico, she would phone her younger sister, who lived in Salinas, to let her know she was safe.

After her third attempt by land, she told her sister she didn't think she would make it over the border without getting caught. For an extra $4,000, the smugglers suggested a sea crossing.

In late April, Chavez got on a boat for the first time with nine other migrants. But the group was intercepted at sea and returned to Mexico. Afterward, she told her sister: "It was scary, hermana. But they say it's safe and that I'll make it on the next try."

'Exposed until you hit land'

The plight of maritime migrants in Europe and other parts of the world has received an outsized share of media attention. In California, land border crossings dominate the narrative.

But for CBP marine agents like Evan Wagley, that's changing. Wagley coordinated the agency's response to the abandoned panga boat on April 17 and called the medical examiner to retrieve the body. Authorities never determined who was responsible for the tragedy, he said.

"Once these pangas make landfall, they can get in a car within minutes," Wagley said of smuggling groups. "We have no way of knowing who drove it, who was in it. That makes our job tough, especially when there's deceased people involved, because that's the last thing we want to see."

San Diego has the fourth largest port in California. Hitting the water each day on a 41-foot speedboat near Coronado Beach, CBP agents check other vessels for migrants, drugs and other contraband. Mostly, they intercept boats carrying migrants. A journey of even a few hours can be dangerous, Wagley said. Boats carrying migrants almost never have enough life vests or water. Some people end up with bruised ribs or concussions from turbulent seas. Prolonged sun exposure brings dehydration, seasickness and hyperthermia.

"When people think of San Diego they think of blue skies and sun, but once you get off shore it can be unforgiving," said Wagley, an experienced fisherman who joined CBP's Air and Marine Operations from Border Patrol in Calexico.

Near Playas de Tijuana, where a steel border fence extends 300 feet into the water, CBP agents commonly intercept people on jet skis and kayaks, as well as swimmers. Smugglers will take one or two people at a time, hoping they blend in with regular beachgoers, and head for the closest landing north of the border, Wagley said. Farther up, the traffic shifts to boats between 20 and 50 feet.

On a sunny day in August, The Times accompanied CBP agents who shadowed a working team. Agents heading back from the Tijuana border spotted a shabby sailboat and stopped to question the two passengers.

It was a fairly windy day but the driver was using the motor instead of the sails. That could be suspicious, Wagley explained, because many smugglers don't know how to sail.