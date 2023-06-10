Migrants say Florida contractors pushed to get them to board planes to California

María had traveled over 2,800 miles from Venezuela to reach the United States in early May. Once crossing the border, however, she'd only made it four blocks, to a shelter at Sacred Heart Church, in downtown El Paso.

Like many asylum seekers released on parole by Customs and Border Protection, she had no money to pay for a plane or bus ticket, she said. She slept in the church shelter, and then in the alley outside, for three weeks, until a woman approached and said she would fly María on a private jet to California.

"She said I should go, that there were people there to receive us who would give us lodging, that they would help us… get our [immigration] papers in order," said María, who asked to be identified only by her first name, out of fear of potential repercussions from the woman who approached her.

What María didn't know was that the woman was a contractor hired by the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The contractor, along with another woman and two men, spent the afternoon walking around the church trying to recruit migrants like María to board a charter flight to Sacramento. María and other migrants said the contractors did not identify themselves beyond saying they were there to "help the migrants."

Over that weekend, the contractors managed to recruit two planefuls of migrants — 16 on a Friday flight, 20 on Monday — whom they drove two hours west to a small airport in New Mexico for the trips to Sacramento.

The scheme was a gambit by DeSantis, and brought attention to his recently launched presidential bid focused on denouncing what he calls "wokeness" and attacking states like California over "sanctuary city" policies.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the flights.

"My Administration is working with the California Department of Justice to investigate…. whether the individuals orchestrating this trip misled anyone with false promises or have violated any criminal laws, including kidnapping," he wrote in a statement the next day.

DeSantis and his spokespeople have defended the flights, arguing migrants' decisions to board were entirely voluntary. DeSantis organized a similar protest flight in 2022, recruiting migrants in Del Río, Texas, to fly to Martha's Vineyard. Despite widespread condemnation and an ongoing criminal investigation over whether those migrants were misled, the Florida legislature this year allocated $12 million that can be used for such flights. DeSantis' office did not respond to a request for comment.

In Arizona near the border with Mexico on Wednesday, he decried what he called "open border" policies and said, "I think the sanctuary jurisdictions should be the ones that have to bear that."

In El Paso, three migrants who were approached by the contractors, but who decided not to go with them, said the contractors' offers were vague and suspicious. Though the contractors maintained a friendly composition, they pushed aggressively for migrants to board flights, those approached said, and they insisted on seeing the documents border agents had given them.

When one Venezuelan woman told the contractors she didn't want to go to California but was trying to get to New York, a contractor told her that "people in California" would book her flights to New York once she landed there, she said. The woman asked that her name not be used because she was still unsure of the contractors' identities and feared repercussions if they returned. Other migrants who turned the contractors down expressed similar fears.

María said the contractor who talked to her was insistent, and that she kept telling her that she should board the plane. When María said no, she wanted to stay in El Paso to make her court date, the contractor told María she would "change her date" for her.

The whole affair made María nervous. She worried the mysterious contractors were drug traffickers — why else would they have a private plane? The contractor seemed to sense her nervousness.

"She told us not to be afraid — that she didn't want to steal our hearts or our organs or anything," María said.

Despite the woman continuing to push her to get on the plane, María ended up turning her down. But she watched in anxiety as one of her friends went with them.

Imelda Maynard, an attorney with the Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico's legal aid clinic, met with a family who chose to go with the contractors that Thursday. She says the family — now clients of her organization — were offered help finding housing and jobs. The husband, wife and four young children were driven by the contractors in a rented van about two hours east into New Mexico, where the contractors booked them rooms in a Super 8 motel and promptly disappeared.