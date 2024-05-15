Sonoma State University was rocked Wednesday afternoon when President Mike Lee announced he is stepping aside, at least temporarily, in the wake of a controversial email he sent to students and faculty regarding the demands of campus pro-Palestinian protesters.

It’s not known how long Lee will be away. In a Wednesday statement, California State University Chancellor Mildred Garcia wrote:

“On Tuesday evening, Sonoma State University President Mike Lee sent a campuswide message concerning an agreement with campus protesters. That message was sent without the appropriate approvals ... because of this insubordination and consequences it has brought upon the system, President Lee has been placed on administrative l​eave.”

SSU spokesman Jeff Keating did not address the question of how long Lee will be away or whether he will return to the job. Lee was appointed interim president 20 months ago after the resignation of Judy Sakaki and was elevated permanently a year ago.

In his Tuesday memo, Lee had announced details of an agreement with students and community members who’d been camped on the school’s Person Lawn since April 26, mirroring scenes at other universities across the nation protesting the Hamas-Israel war.

Among the four “points of agreement” he described was for the school to disclose university vendor contracts and seek “divestment strategies.”

In another section, under the heading “Academic Boycott,” Lee detailed how the school will not pursue formal collaborations that are “sponsored by, or represent, the Israeli state academic and research institutions.”

‘Morally reprehensible’

Stephen Bittner, chair of the Sonoma State history department and director of its Center for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide, said he was “completely blindsided” by those provisions and finds them highly problematic.

“The academic boycott of Israel is atrocious and morally reprehensible, in my view,” he told The Press Democrat Wednesday, before Lee was placed on leave. “It is contrary to the values of scholarly freedom, and free exchange, that are supposed to be at the center of any university.

“We do not shun people we disagree with. We interact with them. I am deeply disappointed in President Lee for caving to pressure to participate in a boycott of Israel.”

In an email late Wednesday afternoon announcing his immediate departure, Lee acknowledged he’d made a mistake.

“My goal when meeting with students at the encampment was to explore opportunities to make meaningful change, identify common ground and create a safe and inclusive campus for all. I now realize that many of the statements I made in my campus-wide message did just the opposite,” he said.

“In my attempt to find agreement with one group of students, I marginalized other members of our student population and community. I realize the harm that this has caused, and I take full ownership of it.”

He went on to say the “points outlined in the message were mine alone, and do not represent the views of my colleagues or the CSU.”

“As I step away on a leave, I will reflect on the harm this has caused and will be working with the Chancellor’s Office to determine next steps. Meantime, I look forward to supporting Dr. Nathan Evans, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs and Chief Academic Officer, as he serves as Acting President of Sonoma State.”

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, whose district includes the university, said, “I appreciate Chancellor Garcia’s quick response to this situation. We need stability and thoughtful leadership at Sonoma State.”

In exchange for the concessions, the protesters who’d occupied an encampment since April 26 on Sonoma State’s Person Lawn agreed to pack up and leave by 8 p.m. Wednesday.

By 3 p.m., all 26 of the tents in the encampment were gone.

Now, with Lee on leave, it’s unclear if the terms will be honored.

Even with the agreement, there was going to be some form of protest during SSU’s commencement ceremonies Saturday.

“We don't want to ruin anybody's graduation or cause mass disruption,” said student and protest organizer Julianna M., before news broke of Lee’s ouster. “However, protest, resistance is not meant to be convenient and it is meant to be disruptive, at least visually.”

The Rohnert Park campus was among the earliest of the 23-member California State University system to reach such an agreement with its administration. The first, last week, was Sacramento State. Levine said that agreement was mentioned during the SSU negotiations.