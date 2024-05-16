CSU chancellor calls SSU president’s actions ‘insubordinate.’ Here’s her full statement

Sonoma State University President Mike Lee said Wednesday he is stepping aside in the wake of a controversial email he’d sent out to the campus community the previous night regarding the demands of pro-Palestinian protesters.

Lee made the announcement of his immediate departure in an email to students and faculty late Wednesday afternoon.

That was followed by a statement from his boss, California State University Chancellor Mildred García, in which she called Lee’s actions “insubordinate.”

Here is her full statement:

“On Tuesday evening, Sonoma State University President Mike Lee sent a campuswide message concerning an agreement with campus protesters. That message was sent without the appropriate approvals. ​

“The Board’s leadership and I are actively reviewing the matter and will provide additional details in the near future. For now, because of this insubordination and consequences it has brought upon the system, President Lee has been placed on administrative l​eave. I want to thank Dr. Nathan Evans, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs and Chief Academic Officer, for serving as acting president of Sonoma State University effective immediately.

​“Our role as educators is to support and uplift all members of the California State University. I want to acknowledge how deeply concerned I am about the impact the statement has had on the Sonoma State community, and how challenging and painful it will be​ for many of our students and community members to see and read. The heart and mission of the CSU is to create an inclusive and welcoming place for everyone we serve​, not to marginalize one community over another.”

In his Tuesday memo, Lee had announced details of an agreement with students and community members who’d been camped on the school’s Person Lawn since April 26, mirroring scenes at other universities across the nation protesting the Hamas-Israel war.

Among the four “points of agreement” he described was for the school to disclose university vendor contracts and seek “divestment strategies.”

In another section, under the heading “Academic Boycott,” Lee detailed how the school will not pursue formal collaborations that are “sponsored by, or represent, the Israeli state academic and research institutions.”

García was appointed in May 2022 and is ​the first Latina in the nation to lead a four-year public university system.

She is the chief executive officer responsible for overseeing the entire CSU system, which comprises 23 campuses across the state.

She previously served as president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities and as president of both CSU Dominguez Hills and Cal State Fullerton.​