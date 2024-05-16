In an email sent to students and faculty Tuesday night, Sonoma State University President Mike Lee detailed an agreement the school reached with pro-Palestinian protesters.

That email was cited as the reason Lee was placed on leave late Wednesday afternoon, according to California State University officials.

His email announced the school would disclose university vendor contracts and seek “divestment strategies,” following demands from SSU Students for Palestine related to what they identified as the university’s connections to the occupation of Palestinian territories and Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza.

Here is his full email:

May 14, 2024

To: Campus Community

From: Mike Lee, President

Re: Encampment

Nineteen days ago, like many students across the globe, our students set up an encampment on Person Lawn to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people, registering a campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. Over the past week, senior administrators met with students and faculty to listen to and discuss student demands. On Friday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 14, I joined the group to hear directly from them.

Student activism, protest, and dissent in service of social and political change are key democratic principles that allow us to imagine a more perfect union -- not only for ourselves, but also for others. None of us should be on the sidelines when human beings are subject to mass killing and destruction. I have said this before and it merits repeating: There is no political, religious, or cultural principle that merits the murder of the innocent, and the one battle we should all be engaged in is the fight for inclusion, respect, and freedom for all people, regardless of their background or identity. I appreciated the civility and respect that centered our conversations, which opened the door to new ideas and opportunities. As a result of our conversations, we have reached the following points of agreement:

Advisory Council of Students for Justice in Palestine

The Advisory Council of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) will be established as a mechanism to ensure SSU administration accountability for all agreements. The main goal of the SJP Advisory Council is to work closely with the SSU administration to review progress on the initiatives listed below.

The Advisory Council of SJP will be established through a collaboration between SJP and Sonoma State and will be composed of members from the encampment, faculty, staff, administrators, Palestinian alumni, and other interested students, as determined by Students for Justice in Palestine. The Advisory Council of SJP will meet regularly beginning Fall 2024 with administrators and researchers in accordance with the following Mandatory Protections:

Mandatory Protections:

1) Regular meetings with an agenda set and approved by the SJP Advisory Council.

2) It is the public’s right to attend and participate in official Sonoma State meetings, which are required to meet the transparency requirements of the CSU policies and regulations. Meeting materials are to be disclosed to the Advisory Council of SJP in keeping with the law. Meetings will be recorded.

3) Preserve the future of the Advisory Council of SJP.

The first meeting date will occur in late August with a presentation from the appropriate SSU Foundation Committee as determined by the VP for University Advancement. The Advisory Council of SJP and SSU Foundation leadership will meet regularly in Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 to review progress. The Advisory Council of SJP will be extended into additional semesters as needed and by mutual agreement between Sonoma State leadership and student leaders.

Disclosure and Divestment

Sonoma State is in the process of launching research on and a review of all SSU Foundation investments, to be released in a meeting between the Committee of SJP and members of the Investment Committee of the SSU Foundation in early Fall 2024. This also includes research on and review of all Sonoma State vendor contracts, to be released in a meeting between the Advisory Council of SJP and the Vice President of Administration and Finance. After the review, the Advisory Council of SJP and SSU administrators will meet with proper officials to determine a course of action leading to divestment strategies that include seeking ethical alternatives.

SSU will post and disseminate a Disclosure Statement related to funding amounts, the use of funding, and conditions attached to funds.

Academic Boycott

Currently, the CSU International Programs are not engaging in exchange with Israeli universities, and Sonoma State has no other faculty or student exchange agreements in Israel. Academic Affairs and Strategic Enrollment will evaluate any potential exchange partnerships on an annual basis, in conversation with the Advisory Council of SJP.