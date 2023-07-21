Former vice president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence will be a keynote speaker during the four-day Napa Institute summer conference, set to begin July 26 in Napa.

Along with Holy Masses, dinners, learning sessions and wine tastings, the conference — which costs $2,800 to attend — has long featured prominent conservative Catholic speakers.

Last year that included William Barr, who served as U.S. attorney general under President Donald Trump.

The event is held annually at the Meritage Resort and Spa, owned by Pacific Hospitality Group LLC. Tim Busch, founder and CEO of Pacific Hospitality Group, co-founded the conference in 2011 with the Rev. Robert J. Spitzer.

According to its website, this year the conference will focus on “recovering the presence of Jesus Christ … at the heart of our daily lives.”

Pence will provide a speech, titled “You shall be my witnesses,” on the second day of the conference, the website says.

Other speakers this year include prominent Catholic figures such as Curtis Martin, founder of the Fellowship of Catholic University Students; and Tim Gray, president of the Augustine Institute.

Among various breakout sessions is “The Abolition of Men… And Women,” described in the conference’s schedule as “an update and discussion on transgender politics, medical science, and the human cost of deconstructing nature.”

There is also “The Mental Health Tsunami ― How to save your children and grandchildren” and “Attacks on Catholic Churches and Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers: How to Counter These Crimes.”

John Meyer, executive director of the Napa Institute, told The Press Democrat on Thursday the conference’s intent is to bring together leaders from various backgrounds to discuss cultural issues from a Catholic lens.

Attendees are generally committed Christians, he said, interested in discussing cultural topics with intellectual rigor and networking with others.

Several groups protested last year’s conference, including about 30 people in downtown Napa organized by Stop Napa Hate. Another, from the Indigenous-led group NDN collective, peacefully disrupted Barr’s speech.

Meyer said Thursday he supports the rights of people to protest the conference. Though, he hopes protesters are not disruptive and that they “have a charitable way to have civil discourse.”

He also contended the conference is not political. Rather, it is “about issues of faith,” he said.

But he said he understood the protests, given the topics discussed during the conference. The presence of disagreement with the conference was a positive indication of “the health of our nation,” he said.

Some protesters, however, have said they protested the conference because of its religious intolerance and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, including Kailea Frederick, an NDN collective climate justice organizer.

“This church equals colonialism,” Frederick previously told The Press Democrat, and said its members do not “represent the people of Napa or people across the Bay Area.”

“We want to make it really clear that we’re aware, we’re watching, and they should not be here,” she said.

