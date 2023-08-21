Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday that he knew of no widespread declassification of documents by President Donald Trump when they were in the White House together, refuting one of the former president’s main defenses against charges of endangering national security.

Trump, who has been indicted on 40 felony counts and accused of taking war plans and other secret documents with him when he left office and refusing to return many of them, has long insisted that he had issued a “standing order” to declassify papers and that any he brought home were automatically declassified.

But his vice president became the latest former Trump administration official to say that he had heard of no such edict. “I was never made aware of any broad-based effort to declassify documents,” Pence said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “But that doesn’t mean it didn’t occur; it’s just not something that I ever heard about.”

Pence’s recollections square with those of other former White House officials. Mark Meadows, who was Trump’s last White House chief of staff, told investigators working for special counsel Jack Smith that he did not recall the former president issuing such an order or even discussing it, ABC News reported on Sunday, citing unidentified sources.

Eighteen former administration officials, including at least two of Meadows’ predecessors as chief of staff, John Kelly and Mick Mulvaney, previously told CNN that they knew of no such order either. Trump’s lawyers have not included the claim of such a declassification order in court papers, where they would be liable for making false assertions.

Instead, Trump has made the claim only in public appearances, where there is no legal penalty for not telling the truth.

Shortly after an FBI search of his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida last August turned up a trove of classified documents that he had taken and failed to return after being subpoenaed, Trump posted on social media that “it was all declassified.”

That evening, he issued a statement read on Fox News saying that he “had a standing order that documents removed from the Oval Office and taken to the residence were deemed to be declassified.”