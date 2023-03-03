Mike Senneff, Sonoma County civil attorney and civic champion, dies at 81

Mike Senneff was one of Sonoma County’s most respected and best-liked civil trial attorneys. Beyond that, he worked a parallel career in unpaid, high-level community service, and he demonstrated that it’s possible always to treat others graciously and with honor.

The genial courthouse and civic leader offered this bit of free counsel in a 2017 quote to The Press Democrat: “You must always remember, what goes around comes around.”

The Sonoma County Family YMCA, Social Advocates for Youth and the county’s pioneering Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District were beneficiaries of his volunteer efforts, among other organizations.

Senneff was an avid and disciplined runner, backpacker, cyclist, skier and swimmer, despite having lived more than half of his life with multiple sclerosis. He was recovering from the effects of a 2018 stroke when a second stroke, in the fall of 2020, left him unable to walk or speak.

Still, said his wife, Margaret, he enjoyed in recent years scooting about their central Santa Rosa neighborhood in a wheelchair with her and/or his caregiver, Epeli Tagicakibau, and his Canine Companion, Junibee.

The Senneffs’ 50th wedding anniversary was Feb. 9.

Mike Senneff died at home Feb. 22. He was 81.

“He was literally known as the best trial attorney north of the Golden Gate,” said former longtime law partner Marshall Bluestone of Santa Rosa. He said Senneff stood out in the field because “he was constantly professional, and he treated everyone with respect and dignity.”

Bluestone recalled that decades ago Senneff successfully defended Sonoma County against a claim from a man whose work included running a Christmas tree lot near the county complex off north Mendocino Avenue.

Bluestone said that when the holidays arrived, Senneff made a point of patronizing his former courtroom opponent’s business. “He bought his Christmas tree from the guy for the next 20 years,” Bluestone said.

Senneff started his career in Sonoma County in 1968 as a 27-year-old criminal defense lawyer with the county Public Defender’s Office. He switched after less than a year to civil, or noncriminal law with Santa Rosa’s former Spridgen law firm.

Senneff opened his own firm in Santa Rosa in late 1977. Among his partners over the years were Bluestone, Lawrence Bernheim, Phil Kelly, Julie Ann Kimelman, Pat Emery, Michael Miller and Bonnie Hamilton.

Senneff represented clients in cases involving civil lawsuits. Those clients included Sonoma County, the city of Santa Rosa, school districts in Sonoma and Lake counties, elected officials, hospitals, businesses and individuals.

In an article in the North Bay Business Journal in 2017, Senneff said of his work: “Its focus has always been a trial practice, principally civil, both jury and nonjury, in the state and federal courts with a strong emphasis on employment issues, civil rights issues, professional negligence, and construction disputes.”

In addition to litigation, he assisted clients outside of court with their business transactions and issues involving family law, estates, partnerships and such. Asked by the North Bay Business Journal to describe himself, he responded, “hardworking, thorough, conscientious, honest and dependable.”

Senneff would sometimes recall the long-ago civil trial that grew from a painful altercation between Grateful Dead drummer William “Billy” Kreutzmann and Matt Kelly, leader of the rock band Kingfish.

Kreutzmann performed with Kingfish on an exhausting tour in the winter of 1985. Tensions grew among the musicians, and following a concert in Denver Kreutzmann kicked Kelly in the groin. Kelly sued the drummer for $10 million, alleging that the kick rendered him incapable of fathering children.

Senneff represented Kreutzmann in a nearly three-week trial in Marin County in 1987, and he prevailed. Kreutzmann thanked him with a gift: His first Gold Record, which Senneff displayed in his office.

Friend and former law partner Pat Emery penned a reflection on why Senneff was so successful in court.

Emery wrote, “Mike had a demeanor of gravity which made him instantly credible to judges and juries. Credibility was his trademark. Without being stuffy or solemn, he was immediately recognized as a man to take seriously.

“In fact, he was a very friendly man, and he could relate to anybody. The combination of serious purpose and a friendly outlook made him a leader in everything he did, inside the courtroom and out.”

From early on his career, Senneff gave back to Sonoma County as a volunteer, a dynamic and productive member of nonprofit boards and a charitable donor.