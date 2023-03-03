Mike Senneff, Sonoma County civil attorney and civic champion, dies at 81

The genial courthouse and civic leader offered this bit of free counsel in a 2017 quote to The Press Democrat: “You must always remember, what goes around comes around.”|
CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 3, 2023, 1:36PM
Updated 22 minutes ago

Mike Senneff was one of Sonoma County’s most respected and best-liked civil trial attorneys. Beyond that, he worked a parallel career in unpaid, high-level community service, and he demonstrated that it’s possible always to treat others graciously and with honor.

The genial courthouse and civic leader offered this bit of free counsel in a 2017 quote to The Press Democrat: “You must always remember, what goes around comes around.”

The Sonoma County Family YMCA, Social Advocates for Youth and the county’s pioneering Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District were beneficiaries of his volunteer efforts, among other organizations.

Senneff was an avid and disciplined runner, backpacker, cyclist, skier and swimmer, despite having lived more than half of his life with multiple sclerosis. He was recovering from the effects of a 2018 stroke when a second stroke, in the fall of 2020, left him unable to walk or speak.

Still, said his wife, Margaret, he enjoyed in recent years scooting about their central Santa Rosa neighborhood in a wheelchair with her and/or his caregiver, Epeli Tagicakibau, and his Canine Companion, Junibee.

The Senneffs’ 50th wedding anniversary was Feb. 9.

Mike Senneff died at home Feb. 22. He was 81.

“He was literally known as the best trial attorney north of the Golden Gate,” said former longtime law partner Marshall Bluestone of Santa Rosa. He said Senneff stood out in the field because “he was constantly professional, and he treated everyone with respect and dignity.”

Bluestone recalled that decades ago Senneff successfully defended Sonoma County against a claim from a man whose work included running a Christmas tree lot near the county complex off north Mendocino Avenue.

Bluestone said that when the holidays arrived, Senneff made a point of patronizing his former courtroom opponent’s business. “He bought his Christmas tree from the guy for the next 20 years,” Bluestone said.

Senneff started his career in Sonoma County in 1968 as a 27-year-old criminal defense lawyer with the county Public Defender’s Office. He switched after less than a year to civil, or noncriminal law with Santa Rosa’s former Spridgen law firm.

Senneff opened his own firm in Santa Rosa in late 1977. Among his partners over the years were Bluestone, Lawrence Bernheim, Phil Kelly, Julie Ann Kimelman, Pat Emery, Michael Miller and Bonnie Hamilton.

Senneff represented clients in cases involving civil lawsuits. Those clients included Sonoma County, the city of Santa Rosa, school districts in Sonoma and Lake counties, elected officials, hospitals, businesses and individuals.

In an article in the North Bay Business Journal in 2017, Senneff said of his work: “Its focus has always been a trial practice, principally civil, both jury and nonjury, in the state and federal courts with a strong emphasis on employment issues, civil rights issues, professional negligence, and construction disputes.”

In addition to litigation, he assisted clients outside of court with their business transactions and issues involving family law, estates, partnerships and such. Asked by the North Bay Business Journal to describe himself, he responded, “hardworking, thorough, conscientious, honest and dependable.”

Senneff would sometimes recall the long-ago civil trial that grew from a painful altercation between Grateful Dead drummer William “Billy” Kreutzmann and Matt Kelly, leader of the rock band Kingfish.

Kreutzmann performed with Kingfish on an exhausting tour in the winter of 1985. Tensions grew among the musicians, and following a concert in Denver Kreutzmann kicked Kelly in the groin. Kelly sued the drummer for $10 million, alleging that the kick rendered him incapable of fathering children.

Senneff represented Kreutzmann in a nearly three-week trial in Marin County in 1987, and he prevailed. Kreutzmann thanked him with a gift: His first Gold Record, which Senneff displayed in his office.

Friend and former law partner Pat Emery penned a reflection on why Senneff was so successful in court.

Emery wrote, “Mike had a demeanor of gravity which made him instantly credible to judges and juries. Credibility was his trademark. Without being stuffy or solemn, he was immediately recognized as a man to take seriously.

“In fact, he was a very friendly man, and he could relate to anybody. The combination of serious purpose and a friendly outlook made him a leader in everything he did, inside the courtroom and out.”

From early on his career, Senneff gave back to Sonoma County as a volunteer, a dynamic and productive member of nonprofit boards and a charitable donor.

Senneff attracted significant funds to the Sonoma County Family YMCA, and helped to guide its growth and mission, through his 41 years on its board of directors. He was a director or supporter also of Big Brothers of Sonoma County, Becoming Independent and Social Advocates for Youth.

The veteran attorney donated much time and energy to governmental panels that research and make recommendations in the areas of planning and growth, open space and the structure of local governance. He was a leader on Santa Rosa’s Charter Review Committee and on the campaign committee that ushered through reauthorization of the county tax supporting open space protection, and he served on both the city and county planning commissions.

“I strongly believe that citizenship involves giving back to the community in which you live,” Senneff told the North Bay Business Journal in 2017. “This beautiful community has been very good to me, and I enjoy being an active part of it.”

Michael Dayle Senneff was born Oct. 19, 1941, in Minneapolis. He was 7 when his parents moved with him and his two brothers to Carmichael, near Sacramento. He’d finished high school when the family relocated to Santa Rosa.

Senneff studied at Santa Rosa Junior College, then at the University of San Francisco, where he earned a law degree in 1966 and immediately launched his career.

He was still at USF when he and Joyce Atkinson married. They had two children, Christopher and Kathryn, before they divorced.

Mike Senneff later regarded himself extremely fortunate to meet Margaret Parsons Beach when she was the secretary to Sonoma County Judge Kenneth Eymann.

She said the two of them were headed for Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in 1973 to ski and to be married. They were in Elko, Nevada, when her fiancé proposed that they marry there instead.

“He didn’t want to miss any ski time” in Wyoming, she said. So they were married in Elko by a justice of the peace, then hit the slopes.

Mike Senneff adopted his wife’s daughter, Andrea, and together he and Margaret gave birth to daughter Marian.

Skiing was just one of the attorney’s outdoor passions. He was born an athlete. To be diagnosed with multiple sclerosis shortly before he founded his law firm made him all the more determined to be active, and in the best physical shape possible.

Retired Santa Rosa general practitioner Scott Chilcott was for about five decades Senneff’s doctor and one of his primary running, hiking, swimming and cycling buddies.

Chilcott, 91, remembers long ago walking along the San Joaquin River with Senneff, who told him, “I have MS, but I’m going to take absolutely every step I can.”

Every summer for 20 years, the lawyer and the doctor and as many as five other supremely fit pals — they called themselves the Gnarly Dudes — traveled to a wilderness area someone in the world and hiked with heavy packs off-trail for two weeks.

When Senneff was no longer able to run or to take extreme hikes, he turned to gym workouts and to swimming laps.

Right up to near the end, his wife said, “He was able to sit out in the yard and watch the birds.”

In addition to Margaret in Santa Rosa, Senneff is survived by their children, Chris Senneff of Fairmont, Minnesota; and Katie Gomon, Andrea Beach and Marian Senneff, all of Santa Rosa; and by brother Gary Senneff of Santa Rosa and six grandchildren.

Senneff’s family suggests memorial contributions to the Sonoma County Family YMCA, 1111 College Ave, Santa Rosa CA 95404; the Bruce J. Diaso Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of San Francisco School of Law, Office of Development, 2130 Fulton St., Lone Mountain Rossi 3rd Floor, San Francisco CA 94117-1080; Providence Hospice Sonoma County, Santa Rosa CA 95401; or Canine Companions for Independence, or P.O. Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA 95402-0446.

Senneff’s family is making plans for a celebration of his life.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor