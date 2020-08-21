Mill Creek Road a trail of destruction on eastern front of Walbridge fire

A downed power pole with a crown of flame effectively ended Mill Creek Road in its 7000 block Thursday after one front of the Walbridge fire destroyed homes along a woody stretch several miles west of Healdsburg.

Residents along this narrow country road that climbs through redwood forest and alongside cool Mill Creek were among the first of thousands in Sonoma County forced out of their homes by the fire, which was sparked Monday by the second round of a massive two-day lightning storm over Northern California.

A precise damage report has been difficult to come by in the settled pockets of the rugged hills and canyons that have been ravaged by the blaze, which reached 20,000 acres by nightfall. But beneath the thick smoke that billowed above ridgelines Thursday, Mill Creek Road was in parts a trail of destruction.

Homes were leveled and vehicles and other property left unrecognizable. One structure high above the road was only visible for its chimney — just about everything else burned up. Charred trees and smoldering stumps were everywhere, making travel in the region potentially perilous.

The fallout continued on adjacent roads to the south, such as Palmer Creek Road, where residents evacuated from secluded homes, and Cloud Ridge Road, a steep corridor swept over by flames that incinerated at least one home. Near the top of one ridge, a scorched spiral staircase led into the air, the home around it gone, the summer garden feet away a burned heap.

The Walbridge fire rampaged to the south, too. A ridge on Sweetwater Springs Road where a Cal Fire crew tried to beat back a spot on Wednesday was charred by Thursday afternoon as the flames crested north of Rio Nido and advanced closer to the Russian River.

Many homes in this part of Sonoma County are set back on private driveways far from the public right-of-way, making it difficult to determine which survived and which succumbed. And the unsafe conditions left miles unsurveyed Thursday, keeping many residents in limbo until firefighters bring the blaze to heel.

Even where the damage wasn’t as pronounced, there were signs of trouble. Flames licked along the slopes of the 5000 block of Mill Creek Road east of where it was closed Thursday evening to westbound traffic. By nightfall, the blaze remained entirely uncontained.

From a rise closer to Westside Road — the winery-dense byway that demarcated the evacuated area from the zone where residents have been told to be ready to leave — a massive plume of smoke swelled into the air to the north, drifting south toward Santa Rosa.

