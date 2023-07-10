In the past month, county leaders have committed $9.6 million to 46 projects or programs aiming to address homelessness in Sonoma County.

Taken together, the funding offers a map of sorts of the county’s policy priorities in addressing homelessness, which remains at crisis scale despite a reported recent drop in the number of people who are homeless in Sonoma County.

Among the organizations recently funded:

Sonoma Applied Village Services, a nonprofit that runs a temporary site for people living in RVs and campers in Sebastopol, received $796,000 for that project and for outreach services. Community Support Network, a Santa Rosa nonprofit that works with people with behavioral health issues, was given $152,000 for permanent supportive housing programs.

A Santa Rosa nonprofit, Interfaith Shelter Network, received $259,000 to help people who are homeless secure and maintain permanent housing and to provide intensive case management services. The Petaluma nonprofit COTS was awarded $1 million for emergency shelter and permanent supportive housing programs.

Catholic Charities, the county’s largest provider of homeless services, got $1.7 million for programs ranging from street outreach to permanent supportive housing services.

Shelter and housing

Of the total funding — in money that came largely from the state to be steered to local projects — $6.6 million was approved by the Continuum of Care, or CoC, a consortium of local governments, nonprofits and other homeless service organizations set up to coordinate local homelessness policy and programs.

The other $3 million, approved by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors last month and endorsed by the CoC Board of Directors, was raised through Measure O, a quarter-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2020 to support homeless and mental health services.

Some nonprofits the CoC funded were also recipients of Measure O funds, like Sonoma Applied Villages, COTS and Reach for Home, a Healdsburg-based nonprofit homeless services provider. None of the funding includes independent spending by the county’s nine cities on homelessness.

The Measure O funding decisions reflect an emphasis on shelter and housing. While there is often overlap, six of nine funded projects focused on either interim or permanent housing supported by social services. The other funded projects include programs for outreach and for supportive services.

The projects approved for funding by the CoC cut across a wide swath of homelessness services, ranging from street outreach to emergency shelter to homelessness prevention programs.

But overall, the funding decisions the CoC made this year represent a focus on areas its board prioritized for this year and going forward, said Petaluma City Council member Dennis Pocekay, who chairs the consortium’s board.

Those areas, he said, include increasing wraparound social services, boosting the pay of frontline workers as a way to raise quality of services, and adding permanent supportive housing beds.

Roughly half of the 39 projects that submitted funding requests to the CoC included proposals to improve case management by raising the pay of their workers who directly interact with those in need of services, said Pocekay.

Nonprofits such as West County Community Services, Social Advocates for Youth and COTS, a Petaluma homelessness services and shelter provider, each included proposals for enhanced case management and compensation.

“That’s something we had specifically asked for” in the request issued to service providers to apply for the grant awards, Pocekay said.

According to the preliminary results of the latest federally mandated annual survey conducted in January, from 2022 to 2023, the number of homeless people in Sonoma County — unsheltered, living in motor vehicles, and those living in emergency shelters or transitional housing — dropped from 2,893 to 2,266. That was a 22% decline.

Plan not a ‘Bible’

Combined, the Measure O and Continuum of Care funding is starting to square local policy with the goals laid out in the five-year strategic plan to prevent and end homelessness that the CoC designed and Sonoma County supervisors adopted in February, said Dave Kiff, director of the county’s homelessness services division.

Those goals, articulated in the 95-page document, aim to increase permanent supportive housing options, strengthen supportive services and bring together a large number of service providers, programs and initiatives, spread over multiple jurisdictions, into one smoothly functioning system.

Kiff said he hopes the recent spending decisions “move us away from temporary fixes and I think it does. We weren't funding day services that don't have a housing focus.

“It's always important to provide people who are unsheltered with care. But the care needs to be oriented toward getting that person into housing versus keeping them sustained on the streets,” Kiff added.

The funding decisions nudge the county further in the direction of tackling chronic homelessness, said Andrew Hening, a homelessness strategic planning consultant who has worked with several Sonoma County cities and previously with the county, too.

“That tends to be very vulnerable people who have been homeless for many, many years and that requires a couple of specific interventions,” said Hening, who was not involved with the recent funding decisions. “More permanent supportive housing, more non-congregate shelter, more focused outreach efforts.”

“There’s definitely some of that funded this time around,” he said, “and from everything I’ve heard there will be even more intention around even more support for people experiencing chronic homelessness moving forward.”

Rebekah Sammet, chair of the Lived Experience Advisory and Planning Board — a CoC committee of people who have experienced homelessness — worked on the strategic plan while on the CoC’s Strategic Planning Committee.

Using the plan to inform policy is one thing, but policy needs to remain flexible enough to take in facts on the ground, said Sammet, who also serves on the CoC Funding and Evaluation Committee that made the funding recommendations to the CoC board.

“Some people want to start using (the strategic plan) as a Bible. And many of us look at it as guidelines because, I mean, this is real life. This isn't going to be a straight line. It's never going to be a straight line,” she said.

“So we have marks that we want to reach and things could change, but ultimately, we definitely need to get people sheltered who are unsheltered, and we need to get people who are sheltered into permanent housing and then just get them overall support,” Sammet said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay.