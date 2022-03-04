Millions of Californians at risk of losing health coverage when federal COVID-19 programs end

Millions of Californians could lose or transition into new health coverage as two federal programs that helped many keep or afford insurance are set to expire this year.

Two to three million Californians could lose their Medi-Cal coverage, some as soon as this summer, after the federal government’s COVID-19 public health emergency ends, now scheduled for next month. In addition, 150,000 Californians might not be able to afford their Covered California health plans unless federal subsidies from the American Rescue Plan, which are set to expire at the end of this year, are renewed, according to a report released Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered investments and protections that increased the number of people with health insurance. In California, close to 14.5 million people are enrolled on Medi-Cal — the most ever — and a record 1.8 million people bought a health plan through Covered California during the latest sign-up period.

But those federal protections are temporary. And state health officials are now preparing for when they expire, examining how to keep the most Californians covered.

Medi-Cal and the public health emergency

Before the pandemic, people on Medi-Cal had to renew their coverage every year, but the process has been frozen for the past two years.

During the federal government’s public health emergency, states cannot drop people from Medicaid — known as Medi-Cal in California, the health insurance program for low-income people.

But the emergency is scheduled to expire after April 15 unless it is extended for another 90 days by the Biden administration.

An estimated two to three million Californians could lose Medi-Cal coverage because they now earn too much to qualify or they fail to provide information needed to stay on the program, health advocates explained.

While many people could transition from Medi-Cal to other types of insurance, advocates fear many could get lost in the administrative complexities and lose coverage.

Jacey Cooper, the state’s Medi-Cal director, said the state would have to begin the process of redetermining who is eligible in May if the emergency order ends in April. Because enrollees need a 60-day notice, people who are due to update their eligibility information in July would need renewal packages by May.

Federal guidance gives states 12 months to complete reviewing people’s eligibility.

For most adult enrollees, the limit to qualify for Medi-Cal is 138% of the federal poverty level, about $17,609 for single people and $36,156 for a family of four. Eligibility takes into account income and household size. (Certain groups like pregnant women qualify at slightly higher incomes.)

Anthony Wright, executive director at Health Access, said people falling off Medi-Cal is not necessarily a bad thing — people’s incomes may have increased and now they are eligible for subsidized coverage on Covered California, or some may have regained employer benefits.

“Our hope is that this number (of 2 to 3 million) doesn’t reflect the number of people who will become uninsured, but rather the number of people leaving Medi-Cal, which could be for good reasons,” he said.

Still, people can get lost in the paperwork or simply never learn that they are supposed to submit a renewal application, said Monika Lee, associate communications director with the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network.

“We are expecting losses,” she said. “If the state mails something to your house and you don’t live there anymore, how will you know you are losing coverage?”

Cooper has a similar concern, noting that her department estimates that 7 to 10% of enrollees have changed their address during the past two years. “We need updated contact information so that when the public health emergency does end, we can reach and contact individuals,” she said. People can update their contact information at their county Medi-Cal office.

Cooper said her department will help people who no longer qualify for Medi-Cal transition into other types of coverage, whether it be employer-based insurance or a low-cost health plan through Covered California.

But Covered California also warns that a separate issue — an upcoming expiration of federal aid — could affect whether those formerly on Medi-Cal sign up or not.

Covered California and the federal subsidies

The federal government’s American Rescue Plan last year provided California with around $3 billion designated for additional financial aid through Covered California. As a result, more people signed up, and 24% of consumers enrolled in plans with monthly premiums of $10 or less, according to Covered California.