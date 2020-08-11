Mina fire in Mendocino County 40% contained, evacuation warnings lifted

Cal Fire crews had the Mina fire near Covelo 40 percent contained as of Tuesday morning, and all evacuation warnings had been lifted.

As of 7 a.m., 171 acres of grassland burned and the fire’s forward progress had been stopped. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The blaze was reported near Hopper Lane and Crawford Road, north of Covelo at 5:12 p.m. Monday, according to Cal Fire.

Owners of about 50 homes were placed under an evacuation warning Monday to the rural northern Mendocino County area.

Roads remained open but Cal Fire crews remained in the area.

No injuries were reported.

By Monday night, several vehicles had been damaged by the flames and Cal Fire reported one structure destroyed, but no further details were available.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.