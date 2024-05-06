2 women, 182 texts, 1 big fight over Rosie the Dachshund

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Last July 19, Kristi Chadwell dropped her dog Rosie at the home of Christina McCool, a Cotati resident who offers doggy daycare services. Rosie, at the time, was an undeniably adorable 8-month-old miniature Dachshund with a heart-shaped marking on her tail.

Five days later, McCool informed Chadwell she would not be returning the animal.

The dispute escalated into police calls, accusations of online and in-person harassment, and on April 22, an appearance in Sonoma County small claims court. The issue remains unresolved.

Nine months after she last saw Rosie, Chadwell claims McCool stole a beloved family pet. McCool, a paralegal, insists Chadwell chose to rehome the dog with her, and that returning Rosie to Chadwell’s care might endanger the animal.

The disagreement largely hinges on the conversation preceding McCool’s decision to keep Rosie — an interaction captured in a series of 182 text messages, spanning a period of 1½ months, that have been introduced into court evidence. The texts help to show how two people could view a situation so differently. And they provide insight into a question still left hanging after nine months.

Where does Rosie belong?

A budding relationship

Chadwell and McCool live only six blocks from one another, though Chadwell is in Rohnert Park city limits.

They connected when Chadwell posted an ad offering housecleaning services in trade for dog-sitting, and quickly eased into conversation. In many texts, they sound more like besties than two people conducting business transactions. They console one another through Chadwell’s aunt’s funeral and through McCool’s eye surgery.

In the exchanges pictured throughout, Chadwell’s texts are on the left, McCool’s on the right.

Thank you thank you thank you I've always been the one that helps people out been the Lifesaver and done the most for everybody all the time and when someone's doing this in return l can't even explain how good it feels and I appreciate it so much have a great day

I know what you mean and I’m happy to be able to.

l feel like I’ve never had anyone help me with something so important before and l just don't know how to feel and I appreciate you so much l just to tell you that again

Of course!

McCool initially watched Rosie in June 2023, when Chadwell worked security and assisted a food vendor for three days at the NASCAR event at Sonoma Raceway. That first time, the texts indicate, everything went off without a hitch. McCool sent a photo of Rosie chilling with another small dog.

Hey there I'm srill.workong at Nascar. I can have my daughter or son pick her. up

No rush at all! We are just hanging out

Chadwell reached out to McCool again on July 16, 2023, and the two discussed another boarding stint. A couple days later, Chadwell began openly talking about rehoming Rosie, fretting that her son was not helping care for the dog.

Chadwell’s 16-year-old has severe anxiety issues. For years, according to Chadwell, he has not been unable to function without the companionship of a service dog. For the most part, that dog has been Lady, a Dachshund mix.

But Lady is 14 now. Chadwell She purchased Rosie to groom as a successor.

“There will be a transition,” Chadwell said in an interview with The Press Democrat. “He needs something to hold and love that won’t feed that emptiness.”

But like most puppies, the mini Daschshund was a lot of work. Chadwell was having second thoughts about the acquisition. McCool offered to help her find resources — or to take in Rosie as her own. Chadwell greeted the ideas warmly.

I’m happy to offer my home if you’d like to take some time to think about it. I’ve been in a similar situation and it tore me up.

Omg. Really?

Of course. If you’d like and if it would be helpful to you.

It would be so so helpful it's been so hard.

That conversation progressed, and on July 19, McCool nudged Chadwell for a decision. Chadwell was zig-zagging between intentions, seemingly conflicted and a bit agitated.11

She dropped Rosie at McCool’s home that night, along with dog food, a leash, toys, pee pads and a doggy diaper.

You are very welcome. Do you want time to think or are you ok with this?

So I told my son what l was doing and he's trying to refuse but when he doesn't wake up till 2:00 to 3:00 4:00 in the afternoon and I'm at work all day, he's going to be going back to school. I can't have her sit there like that. I just don't know what to do

I understand. I’m happy to keep her. No guilt.

l will be back Friday and I get hold of you

Ok. I won’t start buying things then 😬

Chadwell returned home July 22, when she had originally been scheduled to retrieve Rosie. Her texts remained vague.

In McCool’s eyes, it was a done deal. “As of the July 19, 2023 drop-off,” she later wrote in a counter-lawsuit, “I was the owner of Rosie.”

Hello good morning sorry l didn't get back to you yesterday I‘m back in town I need to go work for a couple hours but picking up the dog give me a lot of anxiety LOL I just don't know how we're going to do it anymore with her. I need to talk to my son again today

Just let him know the decision has been made. If he wanted her he would have done more to help care for her and it’s unfair to put all of that on you. She’s totally find and fits in great. No need to pick her up ❤️

If you could just provide a copy of her vet records that would be appreciated. Thank you!

Two days went by with no interaction. Then Chadwell messaged McCool. Her tone had changed entirely. She reported that her son was “completely devastated” and requested permission to come pick up Rosie.

Hey there how you doing? I lost my phone for almost 2 freaking days. Anyways my son has been having huge mental distress from the puppy not being there. We've had his therapist very close to him on the phone and we have written the contract and he's assigned and agreed that he will take care of his puppy, he will be staying with my other daughter all week now so him and the puppy will have the Space and extra help. He wants to come pick her up ASAP. he‘s not doing good without her right now! really thank you for helping me caring for her while we get this situated and I will be stressed free now. Let me know what time you're home tonight. He has your address already from before he will come whenever you're ready

But McCool dug in her heels, characterizing their bargain as mutual and emphasizing Chadwell’s lack of communication. Chadwell pushed back. The seeds of a custody battle were sown.

Hey Kristi. I was at dinner and have been thinking about what to say. Our agreement was that she would rehomed because your son was not caring for her, hadn’t taken to her, and she had become your responsibility, which was overwhelming and stressful for you and you were concerned the circumstances were not fair to her. While your son is staying with someone else this week, you mentioned he was going back to school and you’d be right back in the same situation. You were clear that she needed more care than she was receiving. I volunteered my home because I wanted to help and she’s a sweet girl who deserves the love and attention she very much craves. I am sorry your son is upset with the decision, but I do not feel comfortable putting her back in that environment and that is not what we discussed to begin with. I have largely not heard from you since you dropped her off last Wednesday. I think it is best to leave things where they are, especially since you were adamant this was the best decision for her.

Excuse me. No. I am not giving her to you to keep. l have not said I was giving her up until I have figured this out. I have figured out my situation and is taken care of. I appreciate you taking care of her. But no he does not go back to school till a month. I have this situation under control. He want to get his puppy now. Thank you

Chadwell’s last burst of texts to McCool, the night of July 24, went unanswered. They did not hint at any sort of resolution.

Ok well we want our doggie back now thank you.

I have absolutely not given her to you.

You said you were helping me figure this out. Do not do this to us. He is on the verge of break. She is legally ours. And I have not given you all her items. I still have all her stuff here with us. l said do not buy things for her l needed more time.

Threats, lawyers and judges

The situation only got messier after that.

Chadwell had called the Cotati Police Department at 5:30 p.m. on July 26, two days after communications broke off, police records show. The responding officer informed her it was a civil matter, not a police matter.

Two days later, McCool made two calls of her own to Cotati police, claiming Chadwell was sending people to her door to complain about Rosie. People had shown up three times between midnight and 3 a.m. that morning, she would recount in a court statement. They “pounded on my door and windows, rang my doorbell incessantly, hit my car, and yelled obscenities,” she wrote.

McCool did not respond to interview requests.

In her court declaration, McCool said one of Chadwell’s friends “threatened to drive over and burn my house down.”

In addition, McCool wrote, one commenter suggested someone book an appointment through the pet-sitting app Rover.com and confront McCool at her home. Unknown texters hurled vile epithets from unknown numbers (those messages appear in court documents). And a small group gathered in front of her house with picket signs and a megaphone.

Chadwell described it quite differently. “There was no violence, never any threats,” she said. “(McCool) blew things out of proportion.”

It was Chadwell’s turn to call the police the night of July 28, another attempt to restore her ownership. “Advice given,” the dispatch report reads.

According to Chadwell, that advice was, “Just admit you gave her the dog.”

On this point, McCool agrees with her antagonist. In the legal statement, she observed that a Cotati officer told her “there was an agreement between both parties and that Rosie had been gifted to me.”

But Cotati Police Lt. Paul Goodin described the exchange as evenhanded. “Both parties were advised that the matter was civil and would need to be handled through civil court. That was the advice given,” Goodin told The Press Democrat in an email.

Almost immediately, Chadwell began to explore legal options. She threatened to sue McCool through an attorney, Ryan Derdowski, on Aug. 1. A lawyer representing McCool, Carmen D. Sinigiani, returned a cease-and-desist letter a month later.

“In reviewing the enclosed text exchange between the respective parties, it is clear that Ms. Chadwell rehomed Rosie with Ms. McCool,” Sinigiani wrote.

“It is equally clear that Ms. Chadwell had not come to a final decision about whether she would re-home Rosie,” Derdowski wrote.

Chadwell ultimately followed through Jan. 10, filing a small claims suit against McCool in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Exhibits include a letter “to whom it may concern” from Chadwell’s son, written Aug. 17, in which he recounted how he has been unable to sleep or focus since Rosie left the apartment.

“Sometimes I feel upset or stressed about school or something and when I hold Rosie, I feel calm and relaxed,” he wrote. “I love my puppy so much.”

McCool has filed a counter-claim for libel, defamation and infliction of emotional stress.

“Everything mentioned above has irrevocably damaged my standing in the dog-sitting community, had the potential to seriously impact my career, and aggravated existing mental health conditions, precipitating anxiety attacks,” she wrote in her court statement.

On April 22, she and Chadwell appeared in a courtroom on Cleveland Avenue and recounted their versions of events to Beki Berrey, a Santa Rosa attorney serving as a temporary judge.

Berrey appeared skeptical of McCool’s rationale.

“So there was a date of pickup,” the judge said at one point. “If you have it in a text that she’s picking up on the 20th, then it’s not a rehome.”

But Berrey also made it clear to Chadwell that she could not order the return of property in small claims court.

“It pains me as a dog owner to say this, but a dog is property,” Berrey explained.

The judge’s power is limited to ruling on financial compensation, she said. Chadwell, in addition to getting Rosie back, is seeking around $10,000, largely for the emotional distress she says was inflicted on her son. McCool is asking for a similar sum, based in part on the business she allegedly lost when Chadwell’s allies began posting negative reviews and comments on Rover.

Berrey is currently weighing her decision on financial accountability. Meanwhile, Chadwell is mulling further legal action.

She and her son haven’t seen Rosie since July, Chadwell said, except for one photo McCool posted online about a month ago. In the picture she is smiling, cradling the dog with one arm and holding a glass of red wine with the opposite hand. It is captioned, “ALMOST FRIDAY!”

McCool has had Rosie chipped, licensed and potty trained, she said in her court statement. But Chadwell won’t let go.

“I have everything in her area still. All her toys and everything,” she said of Rosie. “Because I know she’s coming home to us.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @Skinny_Post.

