Last July 19, Kristi Chadwell dropped her dog Rosie at the home of Christina McCool, a Cotati resident who offers doggy daycare services. Rosie, at the time, was an undeniably adorable 8-month-old miniature Dachshund with a heart-shaped marking on her tail.

Five days later, McCool informed Chadwell she would not be returning the animal.

The dispute escalated into police calls, accusations of online and in-person harassment, and on April 22, an appearance in Sonoma County small claims court. The issue remains unresolved.

Nine months after she last saw Rosie, Chadwell claims McCool stole a beloved family pet. McCool, a paralegal, insists Chadwell chose to rehome the dog with her, and that returning Rosie to Chadwell’s care might endanger the animal.

The disagreement largely hinges on the conversation preceding McCool’s decision to keep Rosie — an interaction captured in a series of 182 text messages, spanning a period of 1½ months, that have been introduced into court evidence. The texts help to show how two people could view a situation so differently. And they provide insight into a question still left hanging after nine months.

Where does Rosie belong?

A budding relationship

Chadwell and McCool live only six blocks from one another, though Chadwell is in Rohnert Park city limits.

They connected when Chadwell posted an ad offering housecleaning services in trade for dog-sitting, and quickly eased into conversation. In many texts, they sound more like besties than two people conducting business transactions. They console one another through Chadwell’s aunt’s funeral and through McCool’s eye surgery.

In the exchanges pictured throughout, Chadwell’s texts are on the left, McCool’s on the right.

6/9/2023, 7:21 AM

Thank you thank you thank you I've always been the one that helps people out been the Lifesaver and done the most for everybody all the time and when someone's doing this in return l can't even explain how good it feels and I appreciate it so much have a great day

I know what you mean and I’m happy to be able to.

l feel like I’ve never had anyone help me with something so important before and l just don't know how to feel and I appreciate you so much l just to tell you that again

Of course!

McCool initially watched Rosie in June 2023, when Chadwell worked security and assisted a food vendor for three days at the NASCAR event at Sonoma Raceway. That first time, the texts indicate, everything went off without a hitch. McCool sent a photo of Rosie chilling with another small dog.

6/11/2023, 3:44 PM

Hey there I'm srill.workong at Nascar. I can have my daughter or son pick her. up

No rush at all! We are just hanging out

Chadwell reached out to McCool again on July 16, 2023, and the two discussed another boarding stint. A couple days later, Chadwell began openly talking about rehoming Rosie, fretting that her son was not helping care for the dog.

Chadwell’s 16-year-old has severe anxiety issues. For years, according to Chadwell, he has not been unable to function without the companionship of a service dog. For the most part, that dog has been Lady, a Dachshund mix.

But Lady is 14 now. Chadwell She purchased Rosie to groom as a successor.

“There will be a transition,” Chadwell said in an interview with The Press Democrat. “He needs something to hold and love that won’t feed that emptiness.”

But like most puppies, the mini Daschshund was a lot of work. Chadwell was having second thoughts about the acquisition. McCool offered to help her find resources — or to take in Rosie as her own. Chadwell greeted the ideas warmly.

7/18/2023, 7:05 PM

I’m happy to offer my home if you’d like to take some time to think about it. I’ve been in a similar situation and it tore me up.

Omg. Really?

Of course. If you’d like and if it would be helpful to you.

It would be so so helpful it's been so hard.

That conversation progressed, and on July 19, McCool nudged Chadwell for a decision. Chadwell was zig-zagging between intentions, seemingly conflicted and a bit agitated.11

She dropped Rosie at McCool’s home that night, along with dog food, a leash, toys, pee pads and a doggy diaper.

7/19/2023, 7:28 PM

You are very welcome. Do you want time to think or are you ok with this?

So I told my son what l was doing and he's trying to refuse but when he doesn't wake up till 2:00 to 3:00 4:00 in the afternoon and I'm at work all day, he's going to be going back to school. I can't have her sit there like that. I just don't know what to do

I understand. I’m happy to keep her. No guilt.

l will be back Friday and I get hold of you

Ok. I won’t start buying things then 😬

Chadwell returned home July 22, when she had originally been scheduled to retrieve Rosie. Her texts remained vague.