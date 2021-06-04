Minneapolis moves to reopen George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews in Minneapolis dismantled barriers around George Floyd Square early Thursday morning, in a move to reopen the intersection where George Floyd was killed beneath the knee of a police officer just over a year ago.

Sarah McKenzie, a spokeswoman for the city of Minneapolis, said that the city was working with a community group, the Agape Movement, and that crew members were taking care to preserve the artwork, artifacts and other memorials at the square, including the sculpture of a raised fist.

After Floyd’s death, the four-block area of South Minneapolis where he was killed has become a memorial where people gathered to mourn his death, but also to protest against police brutality. In the months that followed, it turned into something of an autonomous zone, with the police staying away to avoid stoking tensions.

Early Thursday, people gathered to watch city workers move the barricades blocking the intersection near Cup Foods, the convenience store in South Minneapolis where a teenage clerk called 911 to report that Floyd had bought cigarettes using a fake $20 bill.

Dozens of city workers and their vehicles were scattered through the area, and caution tape lined the sidewalks. Security booths, built by activists to check for masks, give out hand sanitizer and provide protesters a refuge from the rain and cold, were taken away on a truck.

What to do with the memorial site where Floyd was killed has become its own controversy, with some community activists saying it has become a haven for criminal activity.

Some activists yelled at city officials Thursday morning as they dismantled the barriers around the square. “No justice, no streets!” one said.

D.J. Hooker, a community activist, said he arrived at the square at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

“I think it’s wrong,” Hooker said. “I think this is not what they should be doing while people are trying to still heal from Floyd.”

But by 8 a.m., tensions had settled. No uniformed police officers appeared to be at the scene.

McKenzie said the changes would allow vehicle traffic to resume at the intersection.

“We certainly acknowledge this intersection will never return to normal, but we’ve heard from residents and businesses that really need to reconnect their neighborhood,” she said.