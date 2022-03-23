Minnesota legislators consider $1,000 fine on unruly youth sports attendees

Parents from Minnesota and Wisconsin have fought in the stands of a kids basketball game. Angry fans have followed referees to their cars after youth matches and tossed food on hockey rinks. A Detroit Lakes man was recently charged after reportedly throwing popcorn at a high school basketball referee and tearing the whistle off his lanyard.

Minnesota legislators have decided that sideline scofflaws have gotten out of hand at youth sporting events, and they are considering a fine of up to $1,000 to discourage bad behavior from parents and other fans.

The bill from Rep. John Huot, who is familiar with fan abuse as a football and basketball referee, is aimed at deterring disruptions and protecting sports officials such as referees, as well as coaches and players.

"It's about the experience our children have on the field or on the court. ... Win or lose, they should walk away saying, 'You know what, that was a good event.' And right now, we're not having that," Huot, DFL-Rosemount, told fellow lawmakers in the House public safety committee Tuesday.

The committee unanimously approved his proposal.

Minnesotans already face criminal charges if they physically assault a sports official, but Huot's bill would expand the situations where someone could face a financial penalty.

It would require people to pay a civil fine, rather than a criminal one, if they interfere with a game by stepping onto the field, throw something onto a rink or court, or swear at officials, Huot said. Fans yelling about a perceived bad call is part of the game, he said, but this would address those whose behavior goes beyond that into inappropriate territory.

Huot previously considered a fine of up to $5,000 but said Tuesday he is lowering that to $1,000.

The Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission would impose the fines. How the money would be used is up for debate. Huot said the commission is poorly funded, and he suggested fines could go toward helping staff administer the new penalties.

But Rep. Brian Johnson, R-Cambridge, said the fines should be earmarked for a special youth sports account handled by the commission.

"For those that did lose their temper and caused a ruckus, they would be more apt to just pay the fine knowing that it would be going toward youth sports, and not try to appeal it," Johnson said.

In Minnesota, school principals are allowed to ban someone from sports events for up to a year, said Roger Aronson of the Minnesota State High School League.

"I would say that that is frequently put in place," Aronson said, but he added that the state must better track such incidents. He said there are likely 20 instances of bad sideline etiquette for every one the league hears about.

"We work really hard to attract officials. It's not easy to get people to do these events. It's largely volunteer; no one's doing this for the money," Aronson said.

Huot said he doubts the yearlong bans are well-enforced. His bill, which has a companion measure in the Senate, would require the high school league and any school board to report the bans and allow sports officials to report other violations.

Rep. Cedrick Frazier told his colleagues that his daughter had worked as a referee but quit, in part because of how parents treated her.

"It is vitally important for our kids," said Frazier, DFL-New Hope. "They should have safe environments when they are participating in their sports or other extracurricular activities."