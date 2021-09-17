Minnesota man accused of killing half-brother in Westport

A Minnesota man is accused of killing his half-brother, whose body was discovered partially submerged in water near a Mendocino County beach earlier this week, investigators said Thursday.

Timothy Dalton Sweet’s body was discovered just after midnight Monday at the base of a rocky cliff near Westport, a small coastal community about 15 miles north of Fort Bragg, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary autopsy results showed that the 30-year-old Minneapolis resident died from a physical assault, officials said.

His brother, Mark David Schwinghammer, 39, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, is a suspect in Sweet’s death. Jail records show Schwinghammer is being detained without bail at the Mendocino County Jail in Ukiah.

The homicide investigation began around 11:15 p.m. Sunday as a welfare check after officials learned Schwinghammer sent “a threatening text message” to family members in the area and Sweet had wandered from a home in the 37-000 block of Highway 1 in Westport, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials didn’t specify where Schwinghammer was when he allegedly sent the message or if Sweet was with family members at the home when the text was received.

Investigators added that members of the public may have encountered Schwinghammer or Sweet about a mile north of the home at Westport Beach RV Park, but they didn’t say if the brothers stayed there during their visit.

Sheriff’s deputies interviewed Schwinghammer around 11:55 p.m. Sunday at an unspecified location and he told them Sweet disappeared after going to a beach to collect mussels, officials said.

Two deputies searched an area near Wages Creek Beach, near the RV park. They discovered Sweet’s body about a quarter-mile south of the beach.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a rising tide forced one deputy to “tread through deep water to a safe point along the beach” while the other deputy stayed with the victim.

Firefighters from Westport and Fort Bragg were called in to perform a cliff rescue and remove the deputy and victim. The recovery was completed by 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Investigators served a search warrant at the Westport home later that morning and Schwinghammer was arrested on suspicion of killing Sweet.

Anyone who encountered either brother at the RV park or has additional information may contact investigators at 707-463-4086

