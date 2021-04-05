Subscribe

Minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 5, 2021, 7:49AM

A minor earthquake has given the Los Angeles area a pre-dawn shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International Airport, along Century Boulevard on the south side of Hollywood Park.

It also was relatively deep, at 12 miles (19.9 kilometers).

The quake was recorded at 4.44 a.m. Monday local time. The USGS said light shaking was reported across the greater metropolitan area and no significant damage was expected.

Several foreshocks, the largest being 3.3, preceded the quake, and a series of tiny aftershocks followed.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette