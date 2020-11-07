Minuscule rainfall recorded in Sonoma County

The first rain of the season arrived Friday, though it was barely enough to get the ground wet in Santa Rosa.

Areas along the Sonoma Coast collected between 0.01 to 0.05 inch of rain at about midday, said Duane Dykema, a meteorologist with the agency. Precipitation reached Santa Rosa but fell short of the amount required by the National Weather Service for a reading, he said.

Gusts reached 45 mph in the Healdsburg hills before sunrise on Friday.

Breezy conditions are expected to return along the coast late Saturday and temperatures could drop to freezing on Sunday and Monday night, Dykema said.