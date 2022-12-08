Miracle is in the smiles for Petaluma-based league of disabled individuals

If watching a Miracle League North Bay baseball game doesn’t make you smile, you had better check your pulse.

The league is set to begin again this spring, when athletes with disabilities will take their turn swinging, then running (or being pushed) around the bases.

But that doesn’t mean the fun is on hold. While young players and their volunteer coaches anxiously await another season, the Miracle League has filled in the gap with a number of off-season activities at its diamond at Lucchesi Park. In fact, a Winter Wonderland of activities was held Saturday, a movie night has already been held at the park and several other community activities are being planned.

But the highlight of Miracle League North Bay is baseball, and the players’ love of it.

This year’s fall league attracted enough players for four full teams of 14 players per team. All players have a variety of physical or emotional disabilities. All wear Miracle League caps and T-shirts. They provide their own smiles and enthusiasm.

Players must be at least 5 years of age, but there is no maximum. Whiffle bats and balls are used.

The sluggers probably will not threaten the records set by the pros, but then again the pros occasionally strike out. That never happens in Miracle League games. Every player always hits a home run.

A pitcher — a team player with a coach back-up — delivers, the batter swings, sometimes also with the aid of a coach, and swings and swings again until he or she connects.

Then the fun begins.

Defenders, scattered across the diamond, scurry for the ball (there is no such thing as a foul ball), and fling it around as the runner, sometimes aided by a wheelchair pusher, speeds around the bases, often pausing for applause or acknowledgment along the way. Occasionally a runner, unclear on the concept, will stop before making the entire circuit, but is still credited with a home run.

Since there are the same number of players on both sides and every player scores, every game ends in a tie.

Every player on the team bats before the other team gets a turn. Games are two innings, meaning every player bats (and hits a home run) twice during a game.

Those are the mechanics of the game.

What they don’t reflect is how pitcher Scotty works from a well-rehearsed stretch and uses a modified Juan Marichal leg kick to deliver his pitches. They don’t reflect how player Liam sings the National Anthem with gusto. They don’t reflect how Seth whirls around third and heads home like a runaway locomotive, how Sierra runs out of gas and refuses to budge beyond second base, how Logan stops at third for a hug, or how Scotty points to the distant fence in calling his home run.

The mechanics also don’t reflect the happy smiles and beaming faces of both the players and the volunteer coaches.

“It is just a great time,” high school volunteer Halle Boulter said. “I love hanging out with my buddy. It is a ton of fun.”

“The kids have a great time, but I have all the fun,” fellow volunteer Sierra Schmidt agreed.

Sarah Marcia, a former Petaluma High School All-League softball pitcher and teacher, began as a volunteer and is now project consultant for Miracle League North Bay. She said for her it is the perfect job.

“It combines my two big passions — sports and working with special needs students. It is so much fun to see the world from their perspective,” she said. “Miracle League is more than baseball. It is a place where the kids can make friends and have fun just being who they are.”

Marcia stressed the program couldn’t exist without a small army of volunteers.

“We wouldn’t be able to function without those wonderful people,” she said. “They come from all over. We get a lot of young people — high school kids, Girl Scouts, church youth groups.”

It isn’t just the young people. Rotarians and other community groups have been very supportive.

The secret they all share that it isn’t just about giving. It is also about receiving — about the joy of sharing in the happiness and enthusiasm with those who play the game for the love of playing.

