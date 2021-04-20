Mishandled butane canisters leads to explosion, Santa Rosa police say

A Santa Rosa man who police say mishandled canisters filled with highly flammable liquid ― causing an explosion that hurled debris near Coddingtown Mall Monday ― was arrested after he was treated for burns to his face, hands and chest.

The explosion was reported to police at about 1 p.m. in a shopping plaza parking lot near Guerneville Road and Range Avenue, across the road from the mall. Officers found a burned Michael Crawford there, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a prepared statement.

Officers suspect Crawford bought several packs of butane canisters that he intended to use to extract oil from marijuana to make a cannabis concentrate known as hash oil.

He somehow mishandled the canisters while in his car, causing the flammable liquid inside to explode. The blast damaged nearby vehicles, though only Crawford was injured, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. James Vickers said.

After treatment for his injuries, Crawford, 36, was booked into Sonoma County Jail Monday afternoon on suspicion of felony vandalism and possession of a controlled substance. Two ounces of suspected methamphetamine also was found in his car, police said.

